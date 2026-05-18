Over the years, Kristen Stewart has brought a rebellious streak to the Cannes Film Festival. She’s toed the line of the event’s strict dress codes, whether she’s kicking off her heels to walk up the Palais des Festivals steps or ditching formal eveningwear in favor of a short suit. This year, however, has proven an especially rule-breaking one for Stewart—who’s already defied two different dress codes set by the Festival. And, like previous Festivals, she did so in Chanel.

On Saturday, Stewart stepped out for the Cannes photocall for Full Phil in a sheer gray Chanel look. The matching spring 2026 haute couture set featured a transparent tweed-effect knee-length skirt and matching polo shirt, each rebelling against the festival’s non-nudity ruling—which prohibits “nudity” within “any area of the Festival” for “decency reasons.”

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Each piece was complete with frayed trim and organic pearl charms, bringing it a soft edge compared to the brand’s more traditional skirt suits. Though Stewart did wear skin-toned undergarments as a base layer, her ensemble technically still pushed the boundaries of the festival’s dress code rules. Her two-toned white and black sneakers also veered on the casual side—which, though not breaking photocall rules, foreshadowed her next dress code defiance.

At the Full Phil gala screening that evening, Stewart stepped out in another Chanel creation: a red and black crocheted dress from the brand’s fall 2026 collection. Her gown—another riff on the brand’s signature tweed—featured a cap-sleeved silhouette and sweeping, floor-length hem. Though more formal, Stewart’s second look included a pair of black high-top Chanel sneakers, which also broke the festival’s “no sneakers” rule on the red carpet.

Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images

Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images

Despite her dress code violations, Stewart was still permitted to attend her Cannes-related events—which sparks the question of how strict the dress codes are actually enforced. Regardless, both of her dynamic outfits continued her longstanding streak of marching to the beat of her own drum on the press tour circuit.

Indeed, Stewart’s been a hallmark of Chanel since the late Karl Lagerfeld named her as one of its global brand ambassadors in 2013. In the decade-plus since, Stewart’s worn a myriad of designs by Lagerfeld and former creative director Virginie Viard on red carpets around the world. She’s no stranger to making a red carpet statement in the brand’s pieces either, whether outfitted in a sequined jumpsuit, contrasting tweed separates, or sheer and slouchy skirt sets.

However, until last winter, we’d only seen Stewart in two neutral looks from Matthieu Blazy’s spring 2026 collection for Chanel: a gray skirt suit at the Gotham Awards, and a smooth black vest-and-trouser set for its metiers d’art show in New York City. With these latest entries in her Chanel repertoire, it’s clear the actor’s rule-breaking streak is stronger than ever. Plus, with Blazy already having designed five viral collections for the brand with themes spanning the subway, the beach, and whimsical birds and fungi, there’s no shortage of Chanel statements for Stewart to wear in the future.