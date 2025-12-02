Kristen Stewart Proves the No Pants Trend Isn’t Just for Summer

Forget the naysayers and their winter style recommendations, Kristen Stewart is taking one of her favorite summer pastimes, the pantsless look, and making it work for the coldest of temperatures.

Out in New York ahead of the 2025 Gotham Awards yesterday, Stewart turned to one of her tried-and-true outfit formulas: no pants. She wore a double-breasted suit coat that featured sloped statement shoulders and oversized lapels. Although Stewart paired her jacket with a matching micro-mini skirt, her bottoms were so short that they gave off the illusion of being pantsless. For at least some semblance of winter dressing, the actor styled her look with black combat boots, knit grey tube socks, and a navy undershirt. Oakley glasses and silver chainlink necklaces completed the look.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Judging by the outfit Stewart chose to wear to the Gotham Awards later in the day, it seems that she’s fine with getting rid of the idea of pants entirely. The actor stepped out to the 35th annual event in a full look straight from Matthieu Blazy’s debut Chanel show. It was comprised of a cropped tailored jacket, worn with folded sleeves and a black blouse, with a matching, calf-length skirt. The actor tied her black hair up in a messy ‘do and sported burgundy mules as the finishing touch.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The appearance was the first time that Stewart had worn Blazy’s Chanel since the designer joined the house in April 2025. In the months between then and now, she’s been sporting looks by the house’s previous creative director, Virgine Viard. Stewart, of course, has been a Chanel ambassador for the better part of a decade, so it was only a matter of time before she tried on Blazy’s vision for size.

Considering that Stewart has now given Blazy’s Chanel the stamp of approval, it’s almost certain that she will step out to the designer’s first Metiers d’art show on Tuesday night—pants, likely, will be optional.