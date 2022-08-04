You’ll Want to Get Your Hands on Kylie Jenner’s Latest Look

Kylie Jenner was spotted walking hand-in-hand (and hand...and hand) with her four-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster on Thursday. The reality star showed off an eclectic, hand-covered look while out with Webster, who proved she’s coming into her own style wise as well.

But first, Jenner’s outfit, because it’s really a sight to see (and likely touch). The beauty mogul wore a look from Comme de Garçons autumn/winter 2007 collection, featuring a bright pink, cropped long sleeve shirt, with two gloves attached on her torso. A black, tight mini skirt from the same collection featured similar gloves grasping at her waist. Jenner then accessorized the look with a little black Amina Muaddi box bag and PVC heels from Gianvito Rossi.

Webster (who no longer lets her mother dress her by the way) went more casual, wearing a black leather tank top, distressed baggy jeans, and sneakers, an impressive look for a four-year-old to put together, no doubt. She also carried the mini Coperni swipe bag, a favorite of her mother’s as well.

Jenner’s trip to London comes after a stop in Milan where she visited the lab for Kylie Cosmetics. Jenner shared a set of photos, looking very scientist chic in a lab coat as she checked in on operations. On Thursday, Jenner continued her Kylie Cosmetics tour of Europe at the London department store Harrods, where she visited the beauty brand’s display and enjoyed some shopping with Webster.

Get Stormi and Kylie’s bags:

