Kylie Jenner Goes Full Pink Flamingo Showgirl

While Kendall Jenner is embracing a pared-back approach to dressing for the holiday season this year, younger sister Kylie Jenner is reveling in maximalism. At a her annual Kylie Cosmetics holiday party, the mogul went full for showgirl glamour in her twist on festive dressing.

Stepping out to Casa Vega in Los Angeles, Jenner slipped into a flamingo pink statement gown from London-based designer Conner Ives’s spring 2026 show. The model’s dress, which was layered with sheer chiffon and fuchsia satin, featured a body-hugging silhouette with a halter-style neckline and cut-outs along the sides and back. The main focus, however, were the feather accents lining the piece. Plumes extended from the neck, sides, and reverse of the dress to create added drama. The feathers are vintage, in keeping with Ives’s commitment to sustainability and up-cycling.

Jenner completed her look with a slicked-back bun, nude sandals that laced up her legs, and a jet black manicure.

TheRealSPW / BACKGRID

As a whole, Kylie has always spoken more loudly with her fashion choices than Kendall, but their approaches to holiday style couldn’t be more conflicting.

Last weekend, Kendall attended an intimate party in Los Angeles in a tame look that embraced a simple silhouette and a dark, moody color palette. The model wore fitted, stirrup-style leggings with a fur-trimmed wool coat by Valentino. She accessorized with a burgundy shoulder bag and sleek high heels. Kendall was joined by Hailey Bieber, dressed in a navy blue skirt suit with a peplum, who similarly took a pared-back approach to festive dressing.

Ultimately, it’s a tale of two Jenners: one keeps it cozy and controlled, the other brings feathers and pure excess.