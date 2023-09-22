It’s no secret that fashion girls love a good archival moment. And while everyone seems to be pulling vintage pieces nowadays, from time to time we’re left wondering “just how did she get her hands on that?”

Well, over in Milan, Kylie Jenner’s latest mini dress conjured up that exact reaction. In photos shared to her Instagram, the reality star was seen wearing a champagne-colored piece from Prada’s spring/summer 1992 collection. Yes, the same one that the likes of Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, and Yasmeen Ghauri walked in about six years before Jenner was born.

In an Instagram story Jenner wrote that she has “been dreaming” of the Miuccia Prada-designed collection—and we can see exactly why. Though the shape of the piece is relatively simple, the focus is clearly on its intricate embroidery. Dozens of mini flowers lined the dress, which came in a nude fabric, and created a substantial amount of texture, almost like Jenner got lost in some sort of field filled with lilies. At the hemline, there were larger fabric flowers that spanned the perimeter of the dress.

@kyliejenner

It’s likely that Jenner was given access to the Italian brand’s archives, which she seems to have taken rather seriously. Instead of mixing in an accessory or statement piece, she rounded the look out with the same sandal heels worn on the runway. The look was very Jenner—ultra-mini, in a muted color—but also very in line with the, dare we say, “ugly chic” leanings of vintage Prada.

And, yes, Jenner is no stranger to archival fashion—she’s worn looks from Mugler and Jean Paul Gaultier in the past—but Miuccia Prada’s ‘90s collection have something of a cult-following amongst fashion fans. And as if that weren’t enough, earlier in the day, the 26-year-old pulled off another Prada looked inspired by an archival collection.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For the brand’s runway show (where she showed off a very special someone) Jenner delighted in a black bodysuit and Swarovski crystal chandelier skirt. The flashy piece was modeled after a similar look from Prada’s spring/summer 2010 collection.

Jenner’s recent off-duty looks have been all about neutrals and sleek silhouettes—and, clearly, even at fashion week she isn’t complicating things too much. So as things move from Milan to Paris, here’s to hoping Jenner brings along some more jaw-dropping archival looks.