Kylie Jenner is a woman of superlatives, or at least of notable firsts: She’s the youngest Kardashian; she’s allegedly a self-made billionaire; she’s the sister who has undergone the most radical style transformation. Not bad for a Gen Z-er with four accomplished older sisters and an Olympian for a parent. She was born into a reality-television dynasty, and as a result, grew up in the spotlight, accompanying her parents on the red carpet and frequently twinning with Kendall Jenner, the sister just two years her elder.

But over time, Kylie has cultivated a look that sets her apart from her closest sibling and aligns her more directly with her Kardashian half-sisters, filling her closet with shimmering Balmain looks and plenty curve-hugging pieces. She’s established relationships with some of fashion’s biggest brands and designers—from Jean Paul Gaultier and Maison Margiela to Casey Cadwallader of Mugler—and let’s not forget her decades-long friendship with Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing. Below, see Kylie Jenner’s red carpet evolution, from tween star to Balmain muse and self-described “cool mom.”

2023: Met Gala Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Jenner’s choice of Haider Ackerman for the 2023 Met Gala may have surprised some, but the red and blue cut-out gown looked oh-so right on the event’s iconic red carpet.

2023: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jenner wore a custom silver Maison Margiela bow dress and Amina Muaddi heels for the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

2023: Schiaparelli Show Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images Jenner turned a lot of heads in this roaring Schiaparelli velvet dress (featuring an extremely realistic 3D lion head) for the brand’s runway show during Paris Fashion Week.

2023: Jean Paul Gaultier Show MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images The mogul opted for one of Jean Paul Gaultier’s signature corset gowns to attend the brand’s spring/summer 2023 couture show.

2022: Thierry Mugler: Couturissime Exhibition Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images For the opening of the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime at the Brooklyn Museum, Jenner looked otherworldly in a black corseted gown and glittering headpiece.

2022: CFDA Fashion Awards Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Jenner looked as chic as ever in this one-shoulder and sheer Thierry Mugler dress for the 2022 CFDA Awards.

2022: Business of Fashion Gala Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images Clearly, Jenner was feeling the lace look when she chose this lingerie-inspired Mugler ensemble to attend the Business of Fashion 500 Gala.

2022: Billboard Music Awards Billboard/Penske Media/Getty Images Jenner brought along her daughter Stormi to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards where she wore a curve-hugging silver and navy Balmain dress.

2022: Met Gala WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images Jenner chose a dramatic, bridal-style gown from Off-White (complete with a baseball cap veil) to attend the 2022 Met Gala.

2021: Parsons Awards Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Jenner looked ravishing in a green Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra dress for the 2021 Parsons Awards.

2020: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Toni Anne Barson/WireImage Jenner opted for a glittery Ralph & Russo couture gown at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

2019: Met Gala Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic Jenner stole the show in a purple Atelier Versace gown for the 2019 Met Gala themed “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”

2019: Grammy Awards David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Wearing a sculptural pink Balmain couture outfit, Jenner certainly made a statement for the 2019 Grammy Awards.

2018: MTV Video Music Awards Paul Zimmerman/WireImage Channeling business woman chic for the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, Jenner wore a white suit dress and silver heels.

2018: Met Gala Getty Images Jenner opted for a strapless Alexander Wang gown and sleek, crytsal-encrusted sunglasses for the 2018 Met Gala.

2018: Louis Vuitton Menswear Show Getty Images Kylie and Kim attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear spring/summer 2019 show in equally colorful looks.

2017: Met Gala Getty Images For the 2017 Met Gala, Jenner showed up to the annual event in a custom Versace dress that she styled with an edgy platinum bob.

2017: Coachella Getty Images The star attended a Coachella event with fresh green hair while wearing sparkly mini dress from PrettyLittleThing.

2017: Golden Globe Awards Getty Images When you’re a Kardashian, even the runway won’t do—Jenner went custom once again for the 2017 Golden Globes in a silver La Bourjoisie gown.

2016: Met Gala Getty Images Jenner called on Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing to outfit her in this cut-out sparkling gown for the 2016 Met Gala.

2015: ESPYS Getty Images Glistening in gold Shady Zeineldine, Jenner attended the 2015 ESPYS in Los Angeles, California.

2015: American. Music Awards Getty Images A regular at the American Music Awards, Jenner went custom for the 2015 edition in a chainmail and leather Bryan Hearns number.

2015: The Gallows Premiere Getty Images Kylie once told us her mom is her style icon, so it makes sense they would pair up on the red carpet, too. Here, Kylie wore a Cushnie et Ochs top with Alaïa leggings and a Kimora Lee Simmons coat for the premiere of The Gallows.

2015: Balmain x H&M Launch Getty Images Wearing Balmain x H&M, Jenner appeared at the launch of the brands’ capsule collection in 2015.

2015: Billboard Music Awards Getty Images Completing the arc that brought her into Olivier Rousteing’s fold, Jenner wore Balmain to the 2015 Billboard Music Awards.

2015: GQ Grammy Awards Afterparty Getty Images This cut-out Steven Khalil gown was Jenner’s outfit of choice for the 2015 GQ Grammys afterparty.

2014: MTV Video Music Awards Getty Images Jenner matched her black bob to this silk Alexandre Vauthier number and patent Gucci heels at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards.

2014: American Music Awards Getty Images Jenner once again chose Alexandre Vauthier, this time in burgundy, for the American Music Awards.

2014: MuchMusic Video Awards Getty Images Jenner opted for an orange Nicolas Jebran mini dress at the MuchMusic Video Awards in 2014.

2014: Billboard Music Awards Getty Images The blue dye of Jenner’s bob popped against the white palette of her Alex Perry dress and Louboutin heels during the 2014 Billboard Music Awards.

2013: American Music Awards Getty Images Jenner, in Maiyet and Giambattista Valli, debuted a new hair style when she walked the red carpet at the American Music Awards with sister Kendall.

2013: After Earth Premiere Getty Images The star went with a sleek black two-piece look to attend the premiere of After Earth (the movie fronted by then-boyfriend Jaden Smith) in 2013.

2013: MTV Movie Awards Getty Images The mogul opted for white and nude, a palette she’d come to favor down the line much like her sister Kim, at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards.

2013: Kids’ Choice Awards Getty Images Jenner wore a dress by Msfts, the label by then-reported boyfriend Jaden Smith, to the Kids’ Choice Awards in 2013.

2012: Fashion’s Night Out Getty Images Jenner packed on the sparkle for Fashion’s Night Out in 2012.

2011: Prom Premiere Getty Images In coordinating blue dresses, Kendall and Kylie proved their twinning days were just getting started for the premiere of Prom in 2011.

2011: Justin Bieber: Never Say Never Premiere Getty Images Though Kylie opted for a white strapless dress, she seemed to match her nude patent heels to Kendall’s pair for the premiere of Justin Bieber: Never Say Never.

2010: Teen Choice Awards Getty Images Kylie joined her sisters Kim and Kendall in a white mini dress for the 2010 Teen Choice Awards.

2009: Kiss and Tell Release Party Getty Images Jenner wore a floral mini dress at the 2009 release party for Selena Gomez’s album Kiss and Tell.

2009: KIIS-FM’s Wango Tango Getty Images Kendall and Kris joined Kylie to attend a 2009 KIIS-FM event.

2008: Heroes Celebrity Carnival Getty Images A pre-teen Jenner attended a 2008 charity event in white shorts and a ruffled blouse.

2000: The Emperor’s New Groove Premiere Getty Images The Jenner family looked as stylish as ever (was this Kylie and Kendall’s first matching moment?) at the world premiere of The Emperor’s New Groove in 2000.