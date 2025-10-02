Kendall Jenner is the sister who gets paid to play dress up, but Kylie Jenner? Well, she’s going to stay true to her Calabasas roots no matter where she is. The younger Jenner turned out to watch the elder walk during Schiaparelli’s latest show in Paris. She sat front row in a dress that created a bombshell moment.

Seated next to her PFW bestie Rosalía, Kylie slipped into her most glitzy party attire for the occasion. She wore a metallic sparkler that featured a plunging neckline, an asymmetric skirt with ruffles, and a low-cut backside. The entire thing was adorned with tons of silver fringe—along the bodice, skirt, and sides—which danced as Jenner made her way into the show venue.

Tying in the metallic fabric of her dress, Kylie accessorized with a structured clutch, rhinestoned high heels, and dazzling chandelier earrings. She wore her hair in relaxed Hollywood waves and sported a blush-stained complexion.

Kendall, meanwhile, wore a daring sheer lace design on Daniel Roseberry’s Schiaparelli runway.

BACKGRID

Although Kendall has been in Paris for days now—where she’s been walking runways and hanging out with Hailey Bieber and Cara Delevingne—Kylie arrived in France earlier this week to attend Haider Ackermann’s Tom Ford on Wednesday evening. Ackermann is a long-time friend of Kylie’s (and of her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet), so it was fitting that she again put on her best party clothes to attend the runway show.

White wine in hand, the Khy designer slipped into a spaghetti LBD that sat tight on her figure which she styled with a slick-back bun, heels, and clear eye glasses.

Kylie has always taken risks with her wardrobe during Paris Fashion Week. But this season, she’s dressing like the whole thing is one big Kar-Jenner party.