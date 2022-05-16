Kylie Jenner’s babysitter had a slightly easier load on Sunday night because one of her kids, Stormi Webster, was out with mom and dad. The beauty mogul supported her boyfriend, Travis Scott, at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, bringing along their four-year-old daughter for the fun while leaving their still unnamed newborn son at home.

The threesome took on the red carpet together, their first time doing so in almost a year. Jenner was the standout in a long-sleeve bluish-gray column dress from Balmain’s fall/winter 2022 collection, a form-fitting piece with the abstract picture of a body printed on the front. She accessorized the look with gold pieces from the French brand, including chunky cuffs and heels.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Stormi, meanwhile, also dressed up for the occasion, wearing a white one-shoulder, long-sleeve dress and a pair of Rick Owens Geobasket high-top sneakers. Scott then completed the trio in an olive green Givenchy suit, white t-shirt, and Nike sneakers. The event marks the first time Scott and Jenner have been on the red carpet together since welcoming their second child in February. Their last appearance was in June 2021 for the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit, where Scott was being honored. Stormi also joined her parents for that event. The four-year-old has now been on three red carpets in her short life, the first one for the premiere of Scott’s Netflix documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly, when she was just 18 months old.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The BBMAs also mark Scott’s second performance since the tragedy at his Astroworld concert in November 2021, which left ten dead and hundreds injured. Last Monday, Sean Combs (AKA Diddy) revealed he was responsible for Scott’s return to the stage. "For the Billboard Music Awards this Sunday I made a request. I made a demand,” he said in an Instagram video. “I said, 'My brother Travis Scott has to perform. Diddy’s hosting the show. I'm executive producing, he has to perform.’ And NBC said, 'Yes.' It's going down Sunday, Travis Scott will be performing...now that's love." Combs spoke more about his support of Scott to Revolt News, saying, “I am uncanceling the canceled. There will be no canceling on my watch. Love is about forgiveness… so that was why it was important for me to have Travis Scott perform.”

Following his performance on Sunday night, Scott was joined backstage by Jenner and Stormi. In a video showcasing the familial moment, Scott picks up his daughter and the three embrace in a hug as Stormi asks the rapper if he was cold on stage during the snow-themed performance.