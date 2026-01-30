Kylie Jenner has been faithfully supporting her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet in pursuit of his elusive Oscar this awards season—but last night, it was her moment. Marking her film acting debut, Jenner stepped out to the star-studded The Moment premiere (and subsequent after party) in a pair of looks that bridged the past with the present.

Jenner turned Maison Margiela, one of her tried-and-true favorites, for the occasion. On the red carpet, where she posed with director Aidan Zamiri and star and creator Charli xcx, the model slipped into a two-piece look from the label’s recent spring 2026 collection designed by Glenn Martens. Up top, she wore a pale pink halter with textured ruffles along the bodice and a midriff-baring silhouette. She gave the piece an edge by pairing it with a pleated jersey skirt. The floor-length piece was designed with a waistband made from duct tape, a design callback to house founder Martin Margiela’s 1990s collections.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Following the film screening, Jenner attended the after-party at the Chateau Marmont in a holy-grail look from the Margiela archive. She wore a “dress form” top from the label’s seminal fall 1997 collection. Created to look like a mannequin, the bustier molds to the wearer’s figure and features the word “semi-couture” written near the hemline. It’s a definitive piece of Martin Margiela’s archives, and versions have previously been worn by both Paloma Elsesser and Jeremy Pope.

Jenner, working with stylist duo Mackenzie and Rose Grandquist, added her own alterations. She left a row of the shirt’s buttons un-clasped, creating a cut-out effect at the bodice, and donned a below-the-knee skirt in black leather. She finished the look with black heels and kept her hair and makeup choices, a coiffed updo and glowing skin, the same from the red carpet.

By night’s end, Jenner had turned the film premiere into a full-on Margiela moment.