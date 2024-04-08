Kylie Jenner’s love of vintage fashion extends to all corners of her closet—even barely-there, sequined swimwear. Over the weekend, the influencer shared some snaps from a Kardashian-Jenner getaway to the island of Turks and Caicos, including one in which she sported an itty-bitty thong bikini two years older than she is.

Jenner posed atop a pile of rocks while sizzling in an archival suit from Chanel’s spring 1995 collection that she purchased from Tab Vintage. The matching black set featured a plunging bra top and thong both of which were dripping in silver rhinestones. The Khy founder styled her swimsuit with gold and silver earrings, iridescent nails, and wavy beach hair.

The reality star’s vacation fashion didn’t end there. She showed off another statement bikini, this one a neon orange number, as well as a sequined Galvan London party dress that she turned into a chic beachfront cover-up. As steamy as those two looks proved to be, Jenner’s black and rhinestone moment isn’t the first time she’s sported this particular Chanel collection.

A little over a year ago, she showed off another bikini from this particular Karl Lagerfeld-era runway show. Like her latest, this bikini was lined with flashy sequins and a high-waisted cut. But instead of all-black, the bottom arrived in a neon green fabric while the top was split between bright blue and blush pink.

In fact, Jenner’s pair of Chanel swimsuits were the subject of a 1995 Chanel advertisement starring two of the decade’s top models: Claudia Schiffer and Helena Christensen. The supers were accessorized with plenty of kitschy accessories, like quilted mini bags, sky-high heels, and round-frame sunglasses.

Jenner has always been one to experiment when it comes to her vacation style. We’ve seen plenty of exposed thongs off shore, fur-lined shoes, and sheer everything. Jenner’s sister Kim Kardashian has also participated in some experimental swimwear of her own during their family trip. The Skims mogul hopped on the exposed men’s underwear trend with a Miu Miu maxi skirt and went full Cowboy Carter in a python bikini and black hat. She aptly titled an Instagram photo with the caption “This ain’t Texas…it’s Turks.”