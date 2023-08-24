Lady Gaga is back in Las Vegas and it looks like she is calling on some old Hollywood greats ahead of her upcoming jazz residency. On Wednesday, the star gave fans a look at her on-stage preparation which included run-throughs, selfies, and some very Audrey Hepburn-inspired style choices.

In the first of three posts, Gaga was pictured wearing a black bateau-style dress and cat-eye sunglasses, seemingly on her way to rehearsals. Then, she made her way to hair and makeup where she started to put her own spin on some of the late actress’s most recognizable attributes.

“During rehearsal,” she captioned the photo series which began with a selfie showing off a glossy red lip, smokey eye makeup, and a bouffant updo à la Hepburn. She then added the same black sunglasses while glossing over sheet music for the Count Basie and Frank Sinatra song “The Best Is Yet To Come.” In the final slide, the singer kept a watchful eye over her bandmates while wearing a very ’50s backless gown and black heels.

To conclude the trio of posts, Gaga shared some more BTS snaps—sitting in the hallway (with a chic top hat), soaking up the sun, and hiding between bolts of fabric while carrying a personalized Celine tote. “After rehearsal,” she wrote, “I love you in advance to everyone who bought a ticket to our show.”

Of course, the 37-year-old is no stranger to an Audrey Hepburn reference. When she appeared in a 2019 campaign for Tiffany & Co., the star embraced the cinematic elements that made up the opening moments of Hepburn’s most famous project, Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

The same year, Gaga continued to channel the silver screen legend at the Academy Awards when she wore the same Tiffany diamond Hepburn donned 61 years prior. Hepburn made the piece famous as part of promotional posters for the aforementioned film and Gaga was the first person to sport the 128.54-carat piece since the actress wore it.

Dan MacMedan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s no secret Gaga loves an old Hollywood throwback—from Hepburn to Marlene Dietrich—so it’s only fitting that her upcoming Las Vegas shows tap into the glamorous era in a big way (she’s rumored to be singing jazzy versions of her hits and renditions of American songbook classics).

And her move back to Vegas, her first residency since 2019, is especially poignant in the wake of her collaborator and friend Tony Bennett’s passing. “I will miss my friend forever,” she said in a tribute to the late singer. “I will miss singing with him, recording with him, talking with him, being on stage together. With Tony, I got to live my life in a time warp.”