In late January, the beloved New York designer Willy Chavarria presented his eponymous label’s fall 2025 collection at Paris Fashion Week with a star-studded runway show. Lady Gaga, forever a champion of independent talents, clearly kept an eye on the designer’s Paris debut from over here in the States. She wore a black coat last night in New York that arrived straight from Chavarria’s fall 2025 runway.

Gaga, seen leaving rehearsal for the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special, donned a structured office coat. The knee-length piece featured a nipped-in waist and a white handkerchief tucked into its pocket. Gaga’s silk dress, which danced ever so slightly from underneath her coat, was something that the singer added to her runway piece. Lace-up heel boots, thin glasses, and long black hair finished off Gaga’s rehearsal look.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Gaga’s coat was modeled on Chavarria’s Paris runway by the actress Indya Moore. It was paired with sheer stockings, black stilettos, and a bold red lip.

Courtesy of Willy Chavarria

Chavarria’s fall 2025 collection, titled “Tarantula” took place at the American Cathedral in Paris and culminated in a finale soundtracked to Reverend Mariann Budde’s recent sermon delivered in front of the President of the United States. The show also celebrated the 10th anniversary of Chavarria’s namesake label. “While it’s normally a very US-focused message I deliver, now it’s time for us to think more globally, which is one reason I want to show in Paris,” Chavarria said of the move.

Of course, Gaga has a distinct eye for tracking down fashion talent outside of the big luxury houses. At the Grammy Awards 2025, she wore a selection of custom outfits from designer Samuel Lewis who also helped outfit the singer for her “Abracadabra” video.

It’s rather fitting that Gaga brought Chavarria’s Paris collection back to the Big Apple, just days after New York Fashion Week (where Chavarria’s collections always are a hot ticket) came to an end.