Lady Gaga Commits to Mayhem at the 2026 Grammys

Stepping onto the 2026 Grammys red carpet tonight, Lady Gaga unleashed fashion mayhem. Gloriously so. Gaga arrived at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles in a dramatically feathered ensemble that invoked the visual essence of Mayhem, her latest studio album, which earned seven Grammy nominations this evening.

Gaga slipped into a textured floor-length gown by Matières Fécales, the indie, Paris-based brand that’s become a staple of Mayhem era. It featured a structured Victorian collar that framed Gaga’s visage, jutted hips, and a mermaid-style skirt with an extra-long train flowing at the back.

Despite the extravagance of her dress, Gaga’s beauty and accessory choices were decidedly restrained. She sported thin bleached brows and her signature platinum hair with a simple black manicure. Her only piece of jewelry came in the form of her dazzling engagement ring from fiancé Michael Polansky.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mayhem was not only a return to form for Gaga music-wise, the album’s synth-heavy disco production invoked her Fame Monster days, but also in terms of her fashion. The singer leaned heavily into a dark aesthetic during the album’s roll out, wearing predominately jet black looks from fashion favorites like Willy Chavarria and Hodakova.

Tonight’s look felt like an extension of that thematic metier of dressing: gothic, on-theme, and unmistakably Gaga.