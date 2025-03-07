With Mayhem, Lady Gaga Is Back to Her Fashion Roots

Lady Gaga’s delivered her new album Mayhem this morning and the singer and actor is more than dressing the part. Since announcing her seventh studio album in late 2024, Gaga has gone full-steam ahead in the fashion department with wild and carefully curated looks that recall her Fame Monster days.

Gaga’s promotional looks aren’t necessarily themed (well, other than the fact that they all have a twisted Victorian sensibility), but there’s a clear narrative to them. The singer, now armed with a dark “step” haircut, has kept to black and white numbers with tons of structure. There’s been a preference for wool tailoring, like the Willy Chavarria runway coat dress she wore for SNL rehearsals in early February. A similar jacket-dress hybrid with gold buttons was topped off with goggle-esque glasses.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

NDZ/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

But for every piece of luxe tailoring, there are the more avant-garde numbers Gaga has pulled out elsewhere—even for unglamorous outlets like the chicken wing-eating show “Hot Ones” where she wore an intricate Thom Browne couture look from the Paris runways. Over on her TikTok account, Gaga has been unleashing her inner fashion freak, too.

On February 21, she posted a video soundtracked to her song “Abracadabra” where she switched between a bridal white dress with chrome detailing and a black bodysuit worn with a dark green bob cut. The latter outfit could be read as something of a continuation of her clown-core looks from the Joker: Folie à Deux press tour, though done with the swaggered edge of her new musical era. The clip was met with comments like “Mother is so back” and “She looks like Lady Gaga.”

Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

Gaga has rarely abandoned her rule-breaking style over the years (even during her more buttoned-up Oscars run for A Star Is Born, she would wear things like a bodice-less dress with sheer elements). But with Mayhem, she’s not only gotten back to an edgier aesthetic but also one that mixes established houses with the industry’s most exciting young talents. Look no further than the fresh-off-the-runway Diesel look she paired with a leather handbag from LVMH Prize winner Hodakova.

Of course, any sort of promotional fashion should continue on the red carpet. And at the 2025 Grammys did as such when she wore a gothic Victorian number by the independent designer Samuel Lewis. He also created several outfits for Gaga’s “Abracadabra” video. Gaga later changed into a black Vivienne Westwood gown when accepting her Grammy for “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance” and slipped on a lace Valentino number in white when she took the stage to sing her duet with Bruno Mars.

With Mayhem, Gaga is officially back. Though she really never left.