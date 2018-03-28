Lady Gaga’s Style Evolution, From a Meat Dress to Custom Versace

Perhaps no one person has under gone more style transformations, musical or otherwise, than the one and only Lady Gaga. The pop provocateur, actress, musician, activist, and philanthropist that is Gaga has undergone more outfit changes than one could ever hope to achieve in a lifetime. From raw meat to prosthetic mermaid tails, Lady Gaga’s wild ensembles run the gamut from ethereal to off-putting, sometimes in the course of one day. Through several reinventions, Lady Gaga has continually pushed the boundaries of art, fashion, and music throughout her career, garnering her countless record sales, multiple Grammy Awards, and worldwide recognition. Calling several designers close friends and having walked the runway for both Mugler and Marc Jacobs, as well as fronting several campaigns for Versace and Tom Ford, Lady Gaga has some serious fashion cred. Whether she’s channeling the raw, country-infused pop rock of her album Joanne in her baby pink cowgirl hat, to the glitter-dusted club kid appeal from The Fame, or casually donning haute couture as streetwear; Lady Gaga does it like she does everything else, with the utmost conviction and a truly killer pair of heels. To celebrate Mother Monster, here are just some of her most fantastic looks.

2022: British Academy Film Awards Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Gaga opted for this beautifully drapped Ralph Lauren gown for this year’s BAFTAs in March 2022.

2022: Critics’ Choice Awards While Alessandro Michele originally designed this dress in all black for Gucci’s Spring 2022 collection, he made a yellow version for Gaga to wear to the Critics’ Choice Awards.

2022: Screen Actors Guild Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Gaga looked glamorous in this white column Armani Privé with a crystal embellished under piece at the SAG Awards in February 2022.

2021: House of Gucci Los Angeles Premiere Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the final House of Gucci premiere, Gaga went with a sparkling Valentino dress and a chin-length cut.

2021: House of Gucci New York Premiere Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Gaga embraced old Hollywood glamour in this Armani Privé dress at the New York House of Gucci premiere.

2021: House of Gucci Italy Premiere Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage/Getty Images When in Milan, one wears Versace, so it makes sense for Gaga to have tapped her good friend Donatella Versace to make her a dress for the movie’s Italian premiere.

2021: House of Gucci UK Premiere Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images The House of Gucci press cycle could not have been without a Gucci red carpet moment, and Gaga didn’t dissapoint when she wore this purple chiffon dress from the brand’s Spring 2022 collection to the UK premiere.

2021: Joe Biden’s Inauguration Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images The real showstopper of this Schiaparelli gown was the gold pin Gaga wore while performing the National Anthem at President Biden’s inauguration in January 2021.

2020: MTV Video Music Awards Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV Gaga wore a larger-than-life Christopher John Rogers gown to accept her VMA in August 2020.

2019: Met Gala ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images Taking the Met Gala’s theme “Camp” to heart, Gaga stunned in a four-part Brandon Maxwell-designed look that was more like performance art than it was an outfit.

2019: Academy Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage For her Oscar win, Gaga brought old Hollywood glam to the red carpet with this Alexander McQueen dress and a $31 million Tiffany & Co. necklace that has only been worn by three other people.

2019: Grammy Awards Dan MacMedan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gaga wore a silver Celine by Hedi Slimane dress with a ruffled side detail to the Grammys in February 2019.

2019: Screen Actors Guild Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing an off-white Dior Haute Couture dress from Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Spring 2019 collection, Gaga attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

2019: Critics’ Choice Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images While it’s hard to tell in the photos, this strapless Calvin Klein gown is actually a light pink color.

2019: Golden Globe Awards George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Who could forget Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta at the 2019 Golden Globes in powder blue Valentino—with dyed hair to match?

2018: A Star is Born UK Premiere Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images This Shakespeare-inspired Alexander McQueen Fall 2013 dress that Gaga wore to A Star is Born’s UK premiere back in September 2018 does not get the recognition it deserves.

2018: A Star is Born Los Angeles Premiere Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gaga’s Givenchy Haute Couture gown was actually a nod to Barbra Streisand, who wore a similar silver dress in the 1976 version of A Star is Born.

2018: Grammy Awards Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When in doubt, Gaga calls up Armani Privé for a show stopping red carpet moment.

2017: Grammy Awards Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty Images Gaga embraced the glam-rock metal babe look for her Grammy performance with Metallica.

2016: Met Gala Ron Galella/WireImage/Getty Images For the Manus x Machina, Gaga opted to wear a “circuit board” body suit from Versace.

2016: Academy Awards Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty Images This ivory Brandon Maxwell jumpsuit may be one of the most classic pieces Gaga has ever worn.

2016: Grammy Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Gaga went for full Bowie-glam in a custom Marc Jacobs look for the 58th Grammy Awards, where she performed a tribute to the late performer.

2015: Academy Awards Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty Images Never forget this custom, glittering Azzedine Alaia gown, and the memes Gaga sparked with those red gloves.

2014: Kennedy Center Honors Paul Morigi/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a star-spangled, custom white Valentino gown with diamante eyebrows to match, Gaga attended the Kennedy Center Honors in December 2014.

2014: Academy Awards Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Gaga wore this gorgeous lavender Atelier Versace gown to the 86th Annual Academy Awards in March 2014.

2013: American Music Awards C Flanigan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lady “Godiva” Gaga arrived to the American Music Awards red carpet atop a mechanical horse, wearing Atelier Versace, looking every bit like the goddess she is.

2011: CFDA Awards Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic/Getty Images The teal bob, mile-high boots, and custom Mugler dress make this a classic Gaga look.

2010: Video Music Awards PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images The world will never forget the infamous meat dress Gaga wore to the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards.

2010: Grammy Awards Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images This custom Armani Privé gown at the 2010 Grammys was one of Gaga’s first major red carpet moments, and yes, she wanted her hair to be the color of “piss.”

2008: Good Day New York Appearance Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic Lady Gaga and her “hair bow” debut on Good Day New York in 2008. Most of her costumes at this time where largely handmade.