Move over Carrie Bradshaw, Lady Gaga is the queen of dressing like a haunted doll now. The singer commemorated her guest appearance in Wednesday season two in peak creepy baby doll fashion—and with a brand new video directed by the series’s creator, Tim Burton.

The Burton-helmed visual opens with Gaga lying among a collection of eerie porcelain dolls. As the song picks up, she then breaks into her “Dead Dance,” awakening the haunted toys in the process. As the dolls come to life exorcism-style, Gaga is joined by a crew of backup dancers as they contort to the '80s-inspired banger.

YouTube

Of course, Gaga went full out in the fashion department. While she’s often apt to cram her videos full with as much fashion as possible, this time she kept to one ensemble throughout. Gaga wore an elaborate two piece ensemble, consisting of a corseted and bow-trimmed bustier and a tiered maxi skirt. Towards the end of the video, Gaga removes both garments to reveal a simple babydoll tank top and pantaloons. Taking the Victorian-style piece even further into Haunted Doll territory were Gaga’s hair and makeup choices: platinum blonde pin curls, ghastly white, “broken” skin, and a jet black lip stain.

“The Dead Dance” is featured on an extended version of Mayhem—Gaga is currently in the middle of a sold-out arena tour for the album—along with two other new songs, “Can’t Stop the High” and “Kill for Love.”

“The inspiration for ‘The Dead Dance’ was a breakup,” Gaga said in a statement following the surprise release, adding “It was all about the way that we sometimes feel when it’s over; how a relationship ending can kill our ability to feel hopeful about love. It’s got this really cool, funky beat underneath it. And that is when the song becomes not just about the relationship; it becomes about having fun with your friends.”