Lady Gaga Wears a Slippery Satin Midi Dress Designed By Her Sister

On Thursday, Lady Gaga kept it in the family. The off-the-shoulder black midi dress to host a Dom Perignon event at Sheats Goldstein Residence in Los Angeles was a costume design from Topo Studio. That happens to be the label fronted by Natali Germanotta, the singer’s younger sister. Germanotta also designed several of the stage outfits Gaga wore during her recent Chromatica Ball tour.

The plunging neckline definitely draws the eye, but Gaga also made sure to show off her leather gloves as they met the sleeves of her gown. Under the dress, she had on ripped fishnet tights and a pair of Pleaser boots. She wore a diamond Chaumet necklace on a short chain.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Though, the makeup really brought the look together with extremely pale foundation, bleached brows, and heavily lined lids. She had on a coral lip stain, and her blonde hair was pulled back into a bun with two spiky tendrils by her face and her roots on display.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gaga announced her latest collab with Dom Perignon on Instagram, saying the new luxury bottle with its hallographic purple label would be available in October.

“The Queendom is the world Lady Gaga and Dom Pérignon’s meeting ignites into existence,” says the brand. “It is a celebration of creativity with Lady Gaga as the radiant, spectacular Queen and Dom Pérignon, by her side, a symbol of shared inspiration.”

Nothing more inspiring than popping bottles.