While most people find their Halloween looks at the local thrift store or down an aisle of polyester costumes wrapped in polyurethane bags, celebrities are known to go all-out for the holiday. For Lady Gaga, that meant slipping on an architectural dress that looked like it had been plucked from the Garden of Eden.

Gaga wore an elaborate corset gown from Matières Fécales spring 2026 show at an event in Barcelona last night. It was awash with 3D floral embroidery throughout, cascading from its neckline all the way down to the mermaid-style tulle skirt. She paired the design with one of the label’s headpieces, a sculptural bit of plumage that mimicked angel wings. She carried a silver shovel as a prop, which helped to tie her whole costume together.

“I’m the Garden of Eden (and its gardener). Happy Halloween to all the grave diggers,” she wrote on Instagram.

@ladygaga

For Gaga, someone whose closet is already a costume archive, Halloween is merely business as usual. But her costume this year—while clearly referential to her song “Garden of Eden” off of her new album, Mayhem—actually continued her streak of Matières Fécales looks this year.

Gaga has worn the relatively new Paris label’s daring high heels, a collaboration unveiled during Fashion Week with Christian Louboutin, quite regularly. It seems she slips them on as casually as a normal person might a pair of Adidas Sambas. And for her headlining performance at Coachella in April, the brand—designed by duo Hannah Rose Dalton and Steven Raj Bhaskaran—created a custom bodysuit, wings, and an elaborate skirt for the star to wear on stage. With its bloodied outside and stitched-together hardware, it would have made for a standout costume in itself.