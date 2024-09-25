Perhaps no one is better suited to the art of method dressing than Lady Gaga. The singer-turned-actress just showed that she can nail a part like no other by slipping into a themed outfit as an homage to her Joker: Folie à Deux character, Harley Quinn.

Gaga, in London for the film’s UK premiere, slipped into a dramatic custom Celine gown and a matching bolero. Gaga’s dress was designed in the signature color of her Joker character: bright cherry red. It featured a low-cut neckline and elegant gathering that hung asymmetrically across the skirt. Gaga layered a matching cropped coat on top that also featured some sculptural design in the form of puffy power shoulders. What really took Gaga’s look into peak themed territory, however, were her hair and makeup choices.

She did away with her famous blonde locks in favor of a jagged, chopped bob that was mixed with red and black streaks. She sported a very Joker-esque lip and graphic blue eye makeup that harkened to Harley Quinn’s signature glam. She finished everything off with a black manicure, a blinding diamond bracelet, and a gold brooch placed over her jacket.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Gaga appears to be in full Joker mode right now (she just announced a companion album due out later this week), but her first red carpet in promotion of the film was all about classic Hollywood glamour. For the movie’s Venice Film Festival debut, she wore a drop-waist Dior gown, statement Tiffany & Co. jewelry, and a Philip Treacy headpiece. Her hat was from Treacy’s fall 2001 couture show and was previously worn by the late icon, Isabella Blow.

Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

Joker: Folie à Deux, director Todd Phillips’s musical thriller, will focus on the love story between Gaga’s Harley Quinn and Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) after they fall in love at Gotham City’s Arkham Asylum. The sequel features a large sonic element which Gaga discussed at length in a recent interview.

“It was a process that was completely rare and original to this film, and I really loved working on it,” she said, adding “We spent a lot of time talking about the voice, and for my character, I wanted to find a voice for her that would be uniquely hers. But also because fantasies play such a big role in the film, I also tried to use my voice like a paintbrush and in a way that would not be beholden to me as the singer and entertainer that my fans know me as.”