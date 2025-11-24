Lady Gaga’s Version of Suiting Is Shirt-Optional, Kelly Obligatory

Lady Gaga’s take on evening suiting? Shirt: optional. Hermès Kelly: obligatory.

Over the weekend, the star wrapped up the European leg of her Mayhem tour in a just-off-the-runway look that mixed Parisian business with pure pleasure. Out in Paris, she was seen leaving Laurent restaurant in a full outfit from Haider Ackermann’s sultry and sexy spring 2026 show for Tom Ford. It centered on a double-breasted business jacket that was paired with coordinating trousers. Never one to follow conventional styling rules, Gaga paired her suit with nothing but a sheer black bra underneath—just like how it was shown on the runway.

In her hand, Gaga held onto a pristine mini Kelly from Hermès and completed the ensemble with high heels and tinted glasses. Also notable was the singer’s jet black hair, a stark departure from her usual blonde color. (But given her penchant for wigs both on and off the stage, it isn’t clear if she actually dyed her hair that color, or if it was just for one night only).

Best Image / BACKGRID

This Kelly 20 was a staple in Gaga’s spring and summer wardrobe, and it’s evident the accessory is coming with her into the colder seasons based on this look. But earlier on during her stay in Paris, she was seen with a different Kelly in hand, one that was notable for its not-so-pristine condition.

Heading for a date night with her fiancé Michael Polansky, Gaga toted a Kelly in black leather with gold hardware. The handbag has been in Gaga’s closet since 2013, but comes at an interesting time in the world of luxury bags. Beat-up handbags are increasingly popular among celebrities and luxury brands of late, the latter of which presented intentionally disheveled accessories during the past runway season.

Beat-up Hermès or not, Gaga always knows how to dress for a night out.