For his fall 2026 show last night, Ralph Lauren drew inspiration from “a renegade spirit, and the confidence of the woman who will wear it in her own personal way, to tell her own story.” Few front row guests embodied that ethos more convincingly than Lana Del Rey, who attended the American label’s latest presentation in a look that felt pulled straight from her own mythos—husband Jeremy Dufrene by her side, of course.

Mixing softness with a dose of frontier polish, Del Rey stepped out in a feminine under layer accented by a leather top coat. The base of her look center on a ruffled blouse paired with a diaphanous layered skirt. On top, she layered a distressed blazer in a dark chestnut color. She accessorized in leather, too, wearing coordinating riding boots and a structured handbag. Dufrene also got in on the leather memo. The alligator tour guide wore a black motorcycle coat with silver accents. The rest of his outfit, a button-down, dark jeans, a Western wear baseball hat, and Oakley glasses, nodded to his Louisiana roots.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This isn’t the first time Del Rey and Dufrene have taken to the front row together. At Paris couture week in October, the pair attended Valentino’s spring 2026 runway presentation together. Their outfits—a goddess dress for her, workwear for him—were far less coordinating than what they had on last night.

Del Rey, 40, and Dufrene, 50, met in March 2019 and officially started dating in 2024. “Jeremy is the most impactful person in my life,” Del Rey told W. “He’s quiet in public, but around me he talks all the time. It’s strange: Jeremy and I have what we call “parking-lot time.”

She added, “We spend so much time in parking lots, just reading or talking in the car. Sometimes, in life, you think you’re the only one in the world who loves a particular thing, like sitting in an empty Macy’s or Home Depot parking lot. You might be really weird to some people, but then you find another soul who feels the same way.”