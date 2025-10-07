This season, Lana Del Rey turned Paris Fashion Week into a full-on family affair. On the final afternoon of the Paris runway shows yesterday, Del Rey and her younger sister, Caroline “Chuck” Grant, attended the Zimmermann spring 2026 presentation in matching horizontal stripes. Del Rey sported a red blouson with high-waisted khakis, black glasses, and a structured shoulder bag. Opting for something full-length, Grant slipped into a strapless black dress with sculptural pleats along the skirt. Nodding to her work as a photographer, she accessorized with a digital camera.

Not only are Del Rey, 40, and Grant, 37, sisters—they’re frequent collaborators. In addition to her photo career, Grant is a film director and has helmed several of her older sister’s music videos over the years, including “Mariners Apartment Complex” and “Norman Fucking Rockwell.”

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It was a busy few days for the Grant women (Del Rey was born Lizzy Grant, for the uninitiated) who brought their sisbling style to Alessandro Michele’s spring 2026 show on Sunday in Paris.

There, they opted for ethereal, chiffon dresses. Grant wore a mini dress with floral embroidery, red heels, and a sage green handbag. Del Rey chose a stunning floor-length design with faux fur and an embroidered clutch. They were accompanied by their partners, including Del Rey’s husband, Jeremy Dufrene. The alligator tour guide did his Louisiana best at the show, wearing a navy blue jacket and jeans (from Valentino, no less), brown cowboy boots, and Oakley glasses placed over a black cap.

With coordinating outfits and a touch of southern charm, Del Rey closed out Paris Fashion Week in true family style.