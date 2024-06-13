Call her Madame Del Rey. With a helping hand from some very Parisian Chanel tweed, Lana Del Rey updated French Girl style with a sultry va-va-voom twist while out in New York City.

Del Rey hit the Big Apple last night in a full Chanel ‘fit styled by Molly Dickson. The singer slipped into a black mini dress, designed in the brand’s signature tweed, that finished just below her waist. Del Rey’s micro-mini featured a boat-shaped neckline and black “CC” buttons which the singer left partially undone. Below her mini, Del Rey sported a sheer black top and a matching bra which she paired with sleek stilettos and diamond drop earrings. For an added French Girl finish, Del Rey topped off her look with a glossy nude lip and a bouffant hairdo à la Brigitte Bardot.

There have been many iterations of French Girl style over the decades. But, recently, the look has been gaining traction amongst stars like Selena Gomez and Lily-Rose Depp. Here, Del Rey approached the styles with all its major signatures—a sleek and chic updo, some Chanel tweed—but through a decidedly sultry finish.

Felipe Ramales/Splash by Shutterstock

As it happens, it’s been a big past few days for American-Franco relations. Over the weekend, First Lady Jill Biden opted for an elegant gown from the Parisian-born brand Schiaparelli while accompanying her husband to a state dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

To an extremely less serious extent, there’s currently a “French upper class gf” meme gaining traction over on X about a woman who “wears tailored Chanel suits, dines at Michelin-starred restaurants, secretly votes for Marine Le Pen.” The woman in question sported a similar tweed mini to Del Rey’s, though the comment section was quick to point out that her dress was from a fast fashion brand.

Del Rey’s latest look seems to be a part of a larger shift within her style. Earlier this month, she kicked off her French Girl streak with another Chanel moment in the form of a pleated mini skirt, flower heels, and a black top. She may be a “Brooklyn Baby” at heart, but her latest looks are full of a certain je ne sais quois.