Selena Gomez Does “Ladies Who Lunch” Style In Cannes

Selena Gomez is at Cannes, naturally. The Rare Beauty founder star arrived at the festival on Friday for the premiere of her new film, Emilia Perez, fresh (and seemingly bare-faced) for a bit of shopping in town.

For her arrival, she wore what appears to be a prim and proper two-piece set but is actually a long-sleeve, white, knit peplum dress with sparkling gold buttons by Self Portrait. It’s currently available on the brand’s website for $495. She paired the look with matching, white, oval Etnia Barcelona sunglasses, a pair of black and white slingback pumps and gold jewelry and hair accessories.

Her film, a musical thriller set in Mexico described in Variety as an “opera libretto in four acts” also stars Zoe Saldana and will premiere at Cannes on Saturday.

Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images

“I’ve been waiting to show you guys this one!! I’m beyond grateful,” she wrote of the film on Instagram back in April.

Gomez has eased her way back into the spotlight, starring in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, which comes back for season four on Aug. 27 and has added even more exciting guest stars, like Molly Shannon and Eugene Levy, to its roster, as well as two cooking shows, Selena + Chef on Max and the new Selena + Restaurant on Food Network.

Not to mention on many a courtside date with her boyfriend, producer and songwriter Benny Blanco. He too has been making the press rounds, hyping Gomez up at every possible opportunity.