Laura Harrier Puts a Surrealist Twist on Madonna’s Cone Bra

Though Jean Paul Gaultier’s corsets and cone bras is a longtime code of the French house, it’s always been ripe for reinvention. Laura Harrier is the latest star to show a new side to the brand’s sultry classics—including a nod to one of its longtime devotees—at the premiere Michael.

Harrier, who plays music executive Suzanne de Passe, stepped out at the Dolby Theatre in a jumpsuit that nodded to Gaultier’s signature. Her ensemble by new creative director Duran Lantink included smooth black velvet trousers, complete with a surrealist wavy jacquard waistline. True to Gaultier’s codes, the piece was cinched by a pale nude-toned corset with visible boning, and topped with a sleeveless black bust stitched into pointed triangles.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Though her accents were minimal—including simple black sandals and a nude manicure—Harrier’s outfit packed a major hidden reference. Her ensemble instantly harkened back to Madonna’s icoinc rendition of the cone bra from her 1990 Blond Ambition World Tour. That subversive shape brought a similar dynamism to Harrier’s attire, despite its disarmingly simple initial palette.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The look also made Harrier the latest star to step out in Lantink’s designs for Gaultier. Recent months have seen Tyla, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Emily Ratajkowski in new looks highlighting the brand’s original exaggerated busts and corsets, as well. After 2025’s whirlwind designer shuffle, it appears Gaultier—one of spring’s most anticipated debuts—is beginning to find its footing with an assortment of sleek celebrity dressers.

Harrier’s jumpsuit also marked a departure from her standard red carpet attire, which has typically taken a formal and single-toned route. With one bold corset, it seems the actress has opened the door to a new fashion chapter with room for experimentation and play—which Gaultier himself, as well as Madonna, would surely approve of.