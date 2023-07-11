Lil’ Kim has never backed down from a major style moment. Her no holds barred attitude has been not only a cornerstone of her hard-hitting music, but also of her statement-making style over the years. Born Kimberly Denise Jones, the Brooklyn-native burst onto the scene in the late ‘90s with hard-hitting raps in a then male-dominated genre.

Throughout her career, Kim formed bonds with major designers like Marc Jacobs (who she would send drawings to while she was in jail), Giorgio Armani, and Donatella Versace. She’s become a fixture of fashion weeks, setting trends years before they were considered “cool.” The rapper’s early style combined the best of the ‘90s and early aughts—low-rise pants, furs, and prints—with her own signature flair (a style she proclaimed as chic gangstress). And over two decades into her career, Kim is showing no signs of slowing down. Below, a look back at Lil’ Kim’s most memorable style moments.

2022: BET Awards Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage/Getty Images At the 2022 BET Awards, Kim wore an optical illusion “muscle” bodysuit that she paired with gold heels, statement earrings, and a green Hermès Birkin that matched her green-dyed hair.

2021: Bottega Veneta Presentation Jared Siskin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The rapper played with color for the Bottega Veneta show in 2021, wearing a purple feathered mini dress, a green bag, and feather-trimmed boots.

2019: The Blonds Fashion Show Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images To perform at The Blonds’ New York Fashion Week show, Kim wore a curve-hugging bodysuit fashioned with layers of gold chains.

2013: MTV Video Music Awards Lars Niki/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The musician chose a sultry bodysuit complete with a lace bustier for the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards.

2007: Marc Jacobs & Louis Vuitton Premiere Mark Von Holden/WireImage/Getty Images Kim went for all green in this two piece set designed by Marc Jacobs for Louis Vuitton. She paired the look with cap-toed heels and a yellow leather bag.

2005: Met Gala Peter Kramer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The rapper traded her more risqué looks for this sleeveless Marc Jacobs gown for the 2005 Met Gala.

2004: The Night of Stars James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images Kim attended a 2004 event with designer and friend Marc Jacobs. Naturally, she wore a glamorous red below-the-knee dress complete with a bow at the waist.

2003: BET Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images The rapper wore a blue and green bikini and chiffon cover-up at the 2003 BET Awards.

2002: Grammy Awards LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP/Getty Images Kim was moto-chic at the 2002 Grammy Awards when she wore a red Chanel look complete with a “CC” helmet, low-rise pants, and a cropped leather jacket.

2002: Grammy Awards Vince Bucci/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After strutting on the red carpet, Kim posed in a black bodysuit with gold chains after winning Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals for "Lady Marmalade."

2001: MTV Video Music Barry King/WireImage/Getty Images The rapper pulled out all the stops in a tiny floral bra and low-rise jeans.

2001: Versace Fashion Show Jeremy Bembaron/Sygma/Getty Images Kim has never been one to shy away from making a statement. Here, at the 2001 Versace show, she wore a sheer dress and camouflage fur coat. Her platinum hair was, naturally, dyed with the brand’s Medusa logo.

2001: VHA/Vogue Fashion Awards KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images Making a statement in a Versace motif bodysuit, camel boots, and gloves at the 2001 VH1/Vogue Fashion Awards.

2000: M.A.C. Viva Glam Party J. Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images The musician rocked a top and ultra-mini shorts by Versace with an oversized fur and brown boots for a 2000 event.

1999: Met Gala Getty Images For her first and history-making Met Gala, Kim attended the annual event in a pink two-piece set from Versace that she paired with snakeskin boots and a dramatic fur.

1999: MTV Video Music Awards Trevor Gillespie/Hulton Archive/Getty Images This purple one-shoulder jumpsuit, created by her then-stylist Misa Hylton, is one of Kim’s most memorable looks—it’s been recreated by everyone from Miley Cyrus to Nicki Minaj. Kim paired the piece with platform heels and a coordinating purple wig for the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards.

1999: Source Hip-Hop Music Awards Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Kim and Hylton also worked together to create this iconic bodysuit moment at the 1999 Source Hip-Hop Awards. “I embellished the bodysuit with Swarovski crystals to give this effect of being showered in diamonds,” Hilton said. “A platinum wig and tan and cream cuffs pulled the look together flawlessly.”

1999: VH1/Vogue Fashion Awards Brenda Chase/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Wearing sheer before it was “in” on the red carpet, Kim sported a transparent skirt and bedazzled crop top to the 1991 VH1/Vogue Fashion Awards.

1998: Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images The rapper sparkled in silver with an asymmetrical dress and crystal head and arm accessories.