Just a little more than a week after matching in sheer dresses during New York Fashion Week, second generation fashion bffs Lila Moss and Iris Law have journeyed across the Atlantic to showcase a bit more of their standout style. This time, the daughters of Kate Moss and Jude Law tried their hand at varying takes on the Little Black Dress (fit for a night out, of course).

On Monday, Moss and Law stepped out to the Perfect Magazine x Valentino party in London decked out in two black party dresses. Let’s begin with Moss, who added a bit more color to her look than her counterpart.

The 20-year-old’s strappy shift dress was designed with layers of multi-color floral embroidery and trimmed with yellow piping at the top and hemline. While the piece could’ve worked for any time of day, Moss dressed things up with a black braided mini bag and patent open-toe heels. The mini length of the garment also helped its party dress cause as did the bateau neckline which transitioned into two thick straps. And while Law also got in on things with a fairly muted color palette, she spiced things up via some skin-baring details.

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The 22-year-old opted for a longer style, one that finished in an asymmetrical, high-low hem. The lace fabric added a certain sultry edge to the look, especially with the amount of exposed cut-outs that made up the top portion. Law styled her ensemble with a few more accessories than Moss—she paired things with a silver handbag, leather opera gloves, and patent heels.

While, yes, the models looked prepared for the same event in London, their style matching abilities were on a whole other level in New York. They hit the Big Apple in two completely sheer, embroidered mini dresses.

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Their looks were, fittingly, accented by angel wings (they both appeared in the Victoria’s Secret show) and featured exposed undergarments. And their footwear choices were also in sync, in the form of leather Chelsea boots. London or New York—it seems that famous scions that dress together, stick together.