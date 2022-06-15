If Lila Moss isn’t with her supermodel mom, Kate Moss, there’s a good chance she’s with Stella Jones. It’s not hard to see why the pair is BFFs: They both have famous parents—Jones’s father is Mick Jones, guitarist of the Clash—and are signed to mama Moss’s eponymous modeling agency. And, as they’ve demonstrated repeatedly over the past few years, they have the same sense of personal style. Moss and Jones proved as much once again on Wednesday, which saw them join the Royal Academy of Arts in celebrating the latest of the summer exhibitions that it’s mounted each and every year since all the way back in 1769.

Moss and Jones stuck to the same silhouette and color palette: short and sleeveless, and brown, black, and white. The former opted for a button-up with a high collar worn with a mini skirt, while the latter paired a vest with a sleeveless dress. Both tops had straps that dangled all the way down to their heeled black sandals. If you can’t quite put your finger on what the photos from the evening remind you of him, there’s a good chance you were among the many viewers of The White Lotus. Moss and Jones’s energy is eerily similar to that of Olivia and Paula, the teen besties that Sydney Sweeney and Brittany O’Grady played on the hit HBO show. Fortunately for Moss and Jones, they’re palling around London, not some boring old resort.

Lila Moss and Stella Jones attend the Royal Academy of Arts’s summer 2022 exhibition preview party in London, England on June 15, 2022. Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett via Getty Images

We aren’t kidding when we say Moss and Jones have been known to match. For proof of that, look no further than the black jackets, white tops, and floral skirts they wore to a Hello Kitty event back when they were just barely tweens.