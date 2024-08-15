As Emily Cooper, Lily Collins is used to slipping into bold—some might say occasionally kooky—fashion on the hit Netflix show, Emily in Paris. For the series’s season four premiere in Los Angeles last night, however, Collins keyed in on classic, Parisian glamour. All the while remixing the divisive peplum skirt, no less.

Collins, working with the stylist Andrew Mukamal, donned a custom Armani Privé stunner. Her strapless dress featured a corset bodice that flowed into a ruffled peplum detail. Silver and black embroidery lined the peplum before transitioning into a sparkly sheer maxi skirt down below. Collins’s skirt was designed with a side slit which allowed the actress to show off her Manolo Blahnik heels. She rounded out her premiere look with Cartier jewels and a coiffed bob hairdo.

Peplums—the business-chic look that defined a portion of the 2010s—has been slowly been working its way back onto the runways and red carpet. Here, Collins managed to glam up the silhouette without going overboard. Yes, we’re looking at you, Ms. Cooper.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Collins kicked off Emily in Paris promo in peak leading lady style. During a cast photo call in Los Angeles, the actress picked out a look from Anthony Vaccarello’s notoriously sheer fall 2024 Saint Laurent runway show. She wore a sand dune-colored tank top, designed with a plunging neckline, and a body-con pencil skirt. Collins styled her separates with sheer black tights, a thin gold belt, and classic stilettos. Not long after, Collins put her twist on the panstless trend, wearing an Alessandra Rich blazer without a pair of bottoms. Her jacket featured a checkered pattern and feather plumes along the hemline.

Previews of Emily’s season four wardrobe seem like a return to form—there’s plenty of mismatched patterns, pastel fur coats, and even what appears to be masquerade attire—but Collins recently detailed that fans can expect quite the transformation from the American-born, Paris-based publicist as the show progresses.

“Seeing Emily's confidence rise in her job and taking new risks in fashion,” Collins said in interview this month. “New risks that some people might think are not as risky as her first ones—that to Emily is more risky. So being more pared down and minimalistic is more risky to Emily.”