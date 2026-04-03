They might be called “boyfriend” jeans, but Lily-Rose Depp and 070 Shake are making a strong case that they work for both halves of any couple. Finally putting the overdressed, underdressed couple allegations to bed, the stylish duo proved that their styles do actually align—especially when it comes to their tastes in denim.

Out in Los Angeles, the actor and musician both opted for baggy, low-slung jeans that looked straight out of the 2000s. Lily-Rose Depp’s dark navy trousers sat low on her hips and had an oversized effect to them, pooling just enough to show off her Isabel Marant moccasins. Shake wore a slightly lighter pair of jeans that featured distressing in the knees. Despite their shared throwback denim sensibility, they couldn’t have gone about styling them more differently.

Depp took a springtime approach, layering a mint green cardigan with a beige sweater over the top. She toted a suede shoulder bag and finished the look with cat-eye glasses. Shake leaned into the Canadian Tuxedo with a jean jacket, styled with a basic white tee and black boots.

SL, Terma / BACKGRID

Much like Hailey and Justin Bieber’s opposing style, Depp and Shake’s fashion senses (usually) find themselves on opposite ends of the spectrum.

For starters, Depp has been a Chanel girlie almost since birth (her mother Vanessa Paradis was a longtime Karl Lagerfeld muse), while Shake was recently named an ambassador for Jonathan Anderson’s Dior. Where Depp favors vintage baby tees, micro-mini skirts in neon colors, and shoes that look like she bought from a department store in 2006, Shake is very much in rocker territory. The singer favors moody color palettes and oversized, androgynous silhouettes—items that couldn’t be more distant from Depp’s feminine, vintage-inspired aesthetic.

Even in matching denim, their opposing instincts proved that personal style always wins out over matchy-matchy couple style.