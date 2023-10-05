Lily-Rose Depp Goes Full Y2K For Date Night

While you’re likely to find Lily Rose-Depp donning a full Chanel ensemble, nowadays, there’s even more of a chance you’ll find her in some sort of obscurely-sourced date night look alongside girlfriend 070 Shake. And while the actress’ ensemble on Wednesday wasn’t her most risqué to date, it had all the makings of mid-aughts style. And, per usual, The Idol star and her partner’s outfits clashed in a big way—but somehow, things managed to work.

In Los Angeles, Depp stepped out to celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in a candy-colored mini skirt and coordinating top. If you look closely, the bottom of the long sleeve was printed with Vivienne Westwood’s signature “Orb” logo—the piece is also adorned with the red lips of model and actor Sara Stockbridge.

Aside from the motif, the shirt also had sheer paneling near the sleeves and a very early 2000s swoop neckline. From there, the actress continued her embrace of yesteryear style with both the leg-baring mini skirt and two-toned, sling back kitten heels.

The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID

To round out her look, Depp carried a leather shoulder bag in a nude shade that perfectly matched her footwear choice. While Depp leaned into to color with her ensemble, 070 Shake kept things in line with her usual monochrome palette.

The singer layered a pleated, gray button down under a baggy leather jacket and completed things with dark wash denim and patent stompers. While Depp and Shake may not suffer from overdressed GF, underdressed GF syndrome like other celebrity couples, when positioned next to each other, their distinct styles are rather prominent.

Depp, for her part, often embraces mini and sheer pieces while Shake has never met a leather garment she hasn’t liked. There’s probably no better instance of this scenario than a pair of daytime ensembles that the couple wore on an August afternoon.

While Shake departed from her latest darker palette, she kept things simple in baggy denim and a white t-shirt. However, it was Depp who looked like she just got off The Idol set in her usual statement top, mini skirt combination that she paired with a unique BDSM-esque mask. If there’s one constant in Lily-Rose Depp’s date wardrobe, it’s that she isn’t afraid to mix things up.