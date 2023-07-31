Lily-Rose Depp is here to prove that ther’s more to lingerie-dressing than you might assume. Sure, we’ve seen takes like Chiara Ferragni’s fiery lace number that blurred the line between gown and slip dress and Emily Ratajkowski’s completely sheer dresses and exposed undergarments. And, of course, Julia Fox has taken a liking to the sultry style, like when she sported a backless gown in Cannes earlier this summer. And while these styles certainly speak to a larger trend, they are all fairly similar—extremely tight, feminine, and usually trimmed with lace or sequins.

Well, Depp’s most recent look seems to have veered into new territory for the lingerie-as-outerwear cause. For a lunch date with her girlfriend 070Shake in Los Angeles, Depp wore what seemed like a pair of extremely tiny white shorts.

But upon further inspection, her bottoms mimicked the fit of men’s boxers—from the extremely high cut to the wrinkly, almost semi-sheer cotton fabric. As if the pair weren’t short enough, Depp rolled them up a few extra times for good measure.

Yolo/Affinitypicture / BACKGRID

The skimpy proportions of Depp’s look was only further punctuated by her footwear choice—a pair of leather puddle boots that looked more suited for a rainy fall day than a steamy L.A. afternoon. 070Shake’s choice of baggy denim had a similar effect, too.

Depp’s accessories kept the black palette of the shoes going—she wore a vintage Prada shoulder bag and angular sunglasses from Courrèges. And the actress’ mesh top seems to be a familiar piece (and brand).

She previously wore the backless Jean Paul Gaultier top back in 2020 under a leather jacket. This time, though, she wore it solo to let the varying prints and skin-baring details really shine. The mesh top has a series of stripes and polka dots (a JPG signature) and is held together straps at the neck and mid-back.

Fashion girls wearing boxers isn’t something new (just ask Hailey Bieber). But none, so far, have done so while wearing vintage Jean Paul Gaultier.