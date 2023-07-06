It’s no secret that Chiara Ferragni loves to wear sheer clothes. So much so that she’s been a proponent of the risqué style long before it graced the Hollywood red carpets and the runways of Milan and Paris. But even then, her sheer styles have been kept to mostly long sleeves or under layers of dramatic gowns. Well on Thursday, Ferragni decided to combine her love for sheer with one of her favorite silhouettes: the lingerie-style slip dress.

Attending the anniversary of Martini & Rossi in Milan, Italy, the 36-year-old opted for a ruby red gown complete with a variety of lace detailing. The piece, from the fall/winter 2023 collection of Ukrainian brand Nué, featured an almost fully transparent lace bodice as well as frilly detailing along the leg.

There was also another daring detail towards the bottom of her look: an extremely deep slit that went from the hem to right around the hip area. Ferragni has never shied away from showing a bit of skin, so for her, the style was par for the course.

There were also a series of interlacing straps that connected the front portion of the dress to the completely open back. The piece is a statement in and of itself, so Ferragni decided to keep things fairly simple accessories-wise. She paired the dress with a coordinating red lip, a patent leather mini bag, and strappy black heels.

Judging by the lace detailing of her dress, Ferragni seems to be taking a liking to lingerie dressing recently. On Monday in Paris, the Italian attended the couture shows in flared black pants that had corset-style laces up the front. She paired the piece with, fittingly, a “free the nipple” motif top from Schiaparelli and bold gold jewelry.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Despite her daring style, Ferragni knows how to turns things down (or up) depending on the ocassion. During the Dior couture show on Monday, she looked decidedly more buttoned up than her pair of lingerie looks. She attended the event in a long sleeve white shirtdress that she paired with a Lady Dior bag and black sunglasses. For Ferragni, versatility seems to be key.