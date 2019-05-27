After entering the spotlight in 2014 with a role in the movie Tusk at just 15-years-old, Lily-Rose Depp has been a regular in the front row of Chanel shows, film festivals, and red carpets around the globe. The daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis has developed a style all her own, though she does have a striking preference for Chanel (she knew the late designer Karl Lagerfeld since she was a baby, and has been the face of the brand’s Chanel No.5 L’eau scent after all). Since her debut, she’s had roles in Netflix’s The King alongside Timothée Chalamet and Robert Pattinson (she played the queen consort Catherine of Valois), as well as projects with noted auteurs like Nicholas Jarecki and Neil Burger in the works. Most recently, she co-starred in the sci-fi flick Voyagers. All of which is to say, there’s a lot to look forward to—including many more scintillating red carpet appearances. Here are Lily-Rose Depp’s best looks so far.

2020: Chanel’s S/S 2021 Show Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images For Chanel In a more casual take on Chanel, Lily Rose Depp attends the Chanel Womenswear Spring Summer 2021 at Grand Palais on October 06, 2020 in Paris, France.

2020: The BAFTAs Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Lily-Rose Depp strikes a pose in lae Chanel the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 at Royal Albert Hall on February 02, 2020 in London, England.

2019: Chanel Metiers d’art Show Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Wearing black and white Chanel, Lily-Rose Depp attends the Front Row of the Chanel Metiers d'art 2019-2020 show at Le Grand Palais on December 04, 2019 in Paris, France.

2019: The Venice Film Festival In a Chanel couture gown, Lily-Rose Depp at the 76 Venice International Film Festival 2019. The King Red Carpet. Venice (Italy), September 2nd, 2019

2019: The Met Gala Lily-Rose Depp attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art in vintage Chanel on May 06, 2019 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2019: Chanel J12 Cocktail Lily-Rose Depp attends the CHANEL J12 cocktail on Place Vendome on May 02, 2019 in Paris, France. She’s wearing classic Chanel tweed, of course.

2019: Chanel Cruise 2020 Show Lily-Rose Depp attends the Chanel Cruise 2020 Collection : Photocall In Le Grand Palais on May 03, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2019: Cesar Awards in Paris Lily-Rose Depp arrives for the 44th annual Cesar awards ceremony at the Salle Pleyel concert hall in Paris, France on February 22, 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2019: Les Favues Premiers Lily-Rose Depp attends “Les Fauves” Paris Premiere at Mk2 Bibliotheque on January 17, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2019: L’Homme Fidele Screening In Chanel, Lily-Rose Depp attends the Revelation for “L’Homme fidele,” at Le Petit Palais on January 14, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2018: A Faithful Man Premiere Lily-Rose Depp attends “A Faithful Man” Premiere during 2018 Toronto International Film Festival at Scotiabank Theatre on September 9, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2018: TIFF Party Lily-Rose Depp attends 2018 HFPA and InStyle’s TIFF Celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel on September 8, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2018: Vogue Foundation Dinner Lily Rose Depp attends Vogue Foundation Dinner Photocall as part of Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018-2019 at Musee Galliera on July 3, 2018 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2018: Photocall in Spain Laetitia Casta and Lily-Rose Depp attend ‘L’Homme Fidele’ (A Faithful Men) Photocall at Aquarium on September 22, 2018 in San Sebastian, Spain. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2017: WWD Honors Lily-Rose Depp attends the 2017 WWD Honors at The Pierre Hotel on October 24, 2017 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2017: Opening Night of Cannes Film Festival Lily-Rose Depp attends the Opening Gala dinner during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2017: The Met Gala Lily-Rose Depp attends the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2017: Walking Chanel’s Haute Couture Show Lily-Rose Depp walks the runway during the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2017: Paris Fashion Week Lily-Rose Depp arrives at the Chanel show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018 on March 7, 2017 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2016: Cannes Film Festival In a matching Chanel hoodie and shorts and bright red-orange heels, Lily-Rose Depp appears at the photocall for her film The Dancer, in which she stars as modern dance pioneer Isadora Duncan, in May 2016. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2016: Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet Continuing her all-Chanel-everything trend, Lily-Rose Depp made her Met Gala debut in an ensemble by Lagerfeld at the May 2016 event. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2016: Sundance Film Festival This year, Lily-Rose Depp has made the full festival circuit — prior to Cannes, she attended Sundance, making an appearance in a pair of silk trousers and white t-shirt with a layered jacket. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2015: Chanel S/S 2016 Show Lily-Rose Depp attended the Chanel Spring presentation in October 2015 with mother Vanessa Paradis — they sat front row with photographer Jean-Paul Goude as models filed past. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2015: Chanel Haute Couture Show Walking in arm-and-arm with actress Lily Collins, Lily-Rose Depp looked prim and proper in a little black dress and silver headband at the Chanel Haute Couture show in Paris. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2015: Moschino’s Coachella Party At Moschino’s Barbie-themed Coachella bash, Depp power clashed in a two-piece navy suit and with a black tank. Jil Sander would approve. Photo courtesy of BFAnyc.com.