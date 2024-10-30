Linda Evangelista certainly got the memo about oversized suiting, and she seemingly shared it with her son, Augustin Evangelista, too. Last night, the supermodel and her 18-year-old son stepped out to the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards where they were joined by Augustin’s stepmother, Salma Hayek, on the red carpet.

Linda suited up in a stark white sports coat and matching oversized trousers. The model tied in her son’s outfit, a monochrome tuxedo, by wearing a black turtleneck and pointed-toe loafers. Salma brought the most color out of the trio. The actress chose an elegant custom gown by Balenciaga that featured a strapless silhouette and pronounced padding at her hips.

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Last night’s rare blended family outing is Augustin’s first major appearance alongside Linda since last September’s Kering Caring For Women Dinner.

Gotham/WireImage/Getty Images

The teenager’s father, François Henri Pinault, is the billionaire CEO of Kering and Hayek’s husband. He and Linda welcomed Augustin in 2006 after dating for just over a year. Augustin is Linda’s only child and she has since stated that she’s simply “not interested” in dating.

Salma and François tied the knot in 2009 after having welcomed their now 17-year-old daughter Valentina Paloma two years prior. Salma is also stepmom to Mathilde (23) and François Pinault (26), François’s two children from his first marriage to Dorothée Lepère. The Evangelista-Hayek-Pinault bunch appears to get on quite well, something Linda spoke at length about during a 2023 interview. The model recalled a heartwarming anecdote about the actress which took place during the holiday season.

“I was sick,” Linda explained, saying “And Salma got on the plane with her daughter, came here, and made Thanksgiving dinner.” The model said Salma “Spent the day in the kitchen and cooked it herself. No help. The kids helped her at the end. She made a feast—a beautiful, beautiful meal. I had told her that I wasn’t going to have Thanksgiving, I wasn’t feeling well. And she said, ‘Oh yes you are. I am coming.‘ And poof, she was here.”