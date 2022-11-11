Lindsay and Ali Lohan Reveal Their New Sister Style

On Lindsay Lohan’s press tour for her return to music and cinema, she’s been accompanied quite a bit by her sister Aliana. The Lohan sisters have been walking hand-in-hand on the red carpet and enjoying some family fashion moments. Of course, the world loves a sister act. Just ask the Kardashian.

This week, the pair attended a special screening at The Paris Theater in New York City for Lindsay's Netflix film Falling for Christmas. Ali shared a shot of them together in their long floral gowns, Lindsay in Valentino (styled by Law Roach), in front of the venue. She celebrated her sister in the caption, writing, “Can’t wait for everyone to see Falling For Christmas Today!”

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Aliana also makes an appearance in the holiday romcom and recorded two songs for the movie. Lindsay herself did a cover of “Jingle Bell Rock,” a cheeky reference to her role in Mean Girls. In an interview with People, Lindsay said she cried when the film wrapped because she got “so close with everyone.”

“With Falling for Christmas, I hadn't been on a romantic comedy movie set in so long — it was almost like a rebirth,” she said.

The gals were also seen together before an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on November 10, once again displaying their knack for matching in a non-matching way. Both were in knee-length dresses, Aliana’s a halter-neck in cream-colored fabric, Lindsay in baby blue with a complicated neckerchief bodice. Their shoes appeared to be nearly identical pointed-toe heels, Aliana’s in blue, Lindsay’s in white.

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

They then had a costume change, and left wearing chic dress suits, Aliana in white with a short skirt, Lindsay’s in black with a vest top.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Once again holding hands, they stood in red and black heels, Lindsay holding a matching black cutch and Aliana a matching gold number. Wherever they go, you know they’re together.