Is there a better place than Paris to raid the Louis Vuitton archives? For Lisa, the answer appears to be no. The star closed out Paris Fashion Week in not one, but two holy-grail looks pulled straight from the French house’s vault.

On Tuesday, Lisa arrived at Nicolas Ghesquière’s fall 2026 Louis Vuitton show dressed in a collection from exactly 10 years before. The singer stepped out in a statement blouse lifted from the house’s fall 2016 runway. But despite its age, her shirt was still on trend for the moment. It featured a butter yellow bustier with puff sleeves and pleats, followed by a futuristic twist down below. At the waist, the top was cinched with two thin belts—nodding to the mutant belt trend, a styling trick beloved by Lisa’s Blackpink bandmate, Jennie—and a caped leather portion that could be zipped up.

Lisa continued the leather theme down below with a pair of bootcut trousers. She finished the look with sleek high heel boots and a leather hobo bag.

LEE JEONG MU/ImaZinS/Getty Images

Following the show, Lisa ended her Parisian night with yet gem pulled from Ghesquière’s archive. This time, she turned to the designer’s fall 2017 show for a dress that was perfect to party in. The Thai star wore a jacquard pink A-line dress, which was originally worn by Italian model Vittoria Ceretti on the runway, complete with lace inserts and a fringed neckline. Knee-high boots tied everything together.

If Lisa’s day-to-night in Paris proved anything, it’s that Nicolas Ghesquière’s Vuitton archive only gets better with time.

