Blackpink’s Lisa has been a very, very busy woman recently. From dazzling in high jewelry in Venice to making dozens of global tour stops with her bandmates, the 26-year-old rapper seems to never slow down. It make sense, then, that she would choose her home country as a vacation stop before jetting off for her next tour date.

On Monday, Lisa took to Instagram to share snaps of her recent getaway in Ayutthaya, Thailand where she visited several of the city’s archaeological sites and historic Bhuddist temples. Of course, in true Lisa fashion, her style choices are ever-changing—while she is known for her glitzy-meets-edgy on stage outfits, her Thai getaway wardrobe was decidedly more minimal.

She wore a Thai silk sarong with an intricate blue and white print for the outing. The traditional style is something Lisa herself has been a proponent of, as well as Thai designers (for her “LaLisa” music video, she donned three Thai brands).

Lisa paired the look with a white blouse that buttoned towards the side and a black Celine Ava Triomphe shoulder bag (which shouldn’t come as a surprise—the accessory is a staple of many of her looks and she is an ambassador for the French brand).

The simplistic style is in keeping with Lisa’s vacation wardrobe over the years. After all, glittering bodysuits and couture gowns are ideal for the stage and red carpets, but are probably less practical for a day of sightseeing.

Before showing off her silk sarong, a couple days prior, she sported a pair of relaxed wide-leg trousers that she paired with a bustier-style top and a Celine mini bag. And while soaking in the sights of Venice, Italy a few weeks ago, she again kept things straightforward—opting for oversized black jeans, a white top, and an oversized bomber that she paired with yet another shoulder bag from the French brand.

@Lalalisa_m

Lisa’s Thai vacation comes after Blackpink’s stop in Osaka, Japan during their Born Pink tour. The band are next heading to Australia where they will perform in Melbourne and Sydney starting on Saturday.

They will then travel to Paris for a date in July and round out the tour in August across four cities in the United States. Thankfully, Blackpink only has one tour date in July, so we’ll be keeping an eye for, hopefully, more of Lisa’s vacation style moments.

