What does a global K-pop superstar wear atop a yacht in Monaco? Judging by Lisa’s latest look, something fit for a party, yes, but also something that’s packed with a secret sustainable twist. Over the weekend, the Blackpink rapper turned up the heat on Formula 1 fashion during the Monaco Grand Prix.

Joining the likes of Anya Taylor-Joy and Austin Butler at the event, Lisa left her motorcycle leather behind in favor of a flashy chainmail set from the Thai brand Pipatchara. Her look kicked off with a teensy crop top with a cut-out neckline, an open backside, and long sleeves. Lisa’s skirt was also designed in the same gold-tone chainmail and was accented by a high-waist silhouette with exposed side details. The sustainable twist? Her matching pieces were designed entirely out of recycled water bottle lids and food containers.

It looks as though the musician slipped into the flashy set to attend an afterparty later that evening and stopped for photos before departing her yacht. Lisa styled her look with nude Stuart Weitzman heels, a mini Lous Vuitton bag, and her signature tousled black hairdo.

Per the brand, Lisa’s custom outfit was designed out of over 1,800 pieces of discarded material. The effect was something similar to Paco Rabbane’s chainmail mesh fabric, but with a sustainable twist.

During the weekend, Lisa continued to twist and turn Formula 1 fashion even more. While posing with Dutch driver Max Verstappen, Lisa opted for a more casual look which consisted of a black graphic t-shirt and casual baggy jeans. The Blackpink star also channeled her preppy side in Monaco while wearing a blue pinstripe button down from DSquared2. She paired her top with a yellow and pink bustier dress, a Louis Vuitton shoulder bag, and preppy loafers for good measure.

The popularity of F1 has led to an influx of celebrities adopting the style to their personal wardrobes. Some, like Hailey Bieber and Taylor-Joy, have taken a more traditional approach in the form of multi-color moto jackets and statement trucker hats. Lisa, however, has managed to glam up the budding trend with preppy pinstripes, a statement graphic tee, and some sustainably-minded party clothes.