All the cool girls want to wear Glenn Martens’s Maison Margiela couture—including Lisa who joined a small (but growing) list of celebrities lucky enough to sport the buzzed-about collection.

Tonight, Lisa stepped out to the Busan International Film Festival in a stunning design from the Maison Margiela Artisanal 2025 line, which was unveiled at Paris Fashion Week in July. Her dress began with a skin-hugging full-sleved top that exploded into a skirt with pastel lace appliqués, giving a 3D element to the flat floral print of her bustier. It was an artful twist on florals, and a type of otherworldly surrealism that defined Martens’s artisanal show for Margiela.

As a long-time advocate of Margiela Tabis, Lisa just couldn’t help but to finish her look with a pair. But these weren’t just any normal toe-splitters. She wore clear plastic Tabi Claw boots that were designed with a towering wedges and subtle flower motifs.

When John Galliano left his post at Maison Margiela after more than a decade at the brand, the choice of his succesor was one the most anticipated announcements in fashion. Galliano’s Margiela was beloved among the industry for its imaginative silhouettes—and that’s not even mentioning the era-defining work of the label’s namesake, Martin Margiela. But Martens’s appointment to the top job, which was announced in January 2025, was largely met with a positive reception. He graduated from Antwerp’s Royal Academy of Fine Arts—just like Martin Margiela—and had successful stints at Y/Project and Diesel, the latter of which he still designs for.

Over the summer, Martens presented his first looks during couture week. It was showered with praise by critics, and clearly caught the attention of celebrities and their stylists. So far, however, few have been lucky enough to wear the collection. Aside from Lisa, Cate Blanchett remains one of the only stars to sport Marten’s Margiela, doing so in feathered style at the Venice Film Festival last month.

But with awards season quickly approaching these next few months, don’t be surprised to see Martens’s vivid work at Margiela make its way onto the red carpet with frequency.