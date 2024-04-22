Leave it to Lisa to bring archival Louis Vuitton all the way to the California desert. Over the weekend, the Blackpink star accented her Coachella festival style with lots of leather, a pair of tiny shorts, and some divisive runway boots courtesy of Louis Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquière.

For Coachella weekend two, Lisa went for an all-black off-duty look complete with some very high-impact accessories. She flashed her abs in a cropped bra top and high-waisted black shorts. From there, Lisa layered a leather bomber on top (Coachella heads know that it gets quite cold when the sun sets) and a mini black tote from Louis Vuitton. She then slipped on a pair of the Paris brand’s “Patti” shoes which originally debuted as part of Ghesquière’s fall 2021 collection for the house. Her boots featured a slouchy, knee-high silhouette as well as a two-tone flap detail towards the front. A bright blue heel added a pop of color to the pair while silver zips brought even more of an edge. Lisa has taken a liking to Louis Vuitton in recent months, especially Ghesquière’s more abstract designs. But her latest footwear choice might be her most divisive yet—no, not as controversial as Margiela tabi boots per say, but still enough of an unexpected silhouette to raise some eyebrows.

@lalalalisa_m

Ghesquière modeled the “Patti” boots after a classic biker jacket. There’s the two-way zipper running along the side, riveted toe flaps, and silver studs, all of which are clear references to a sleek moto coat. Although the boots were initially paired with avant-garde skirts and blouses on the catwalk, they too made for a unique focal point for Lisa’s festival style.

While the brand no longer directly sells the boots—they are, however, available on a variety of resale sites—they turned out to be a hit amongst fashion’s A-list. Everyone from Venus Williams to Lori Harvey and Amber Valletta tried on the controversial shoe. Even street-style Queen Bella Hadid tested them out during Paris Fashion Week. The Patti has since been replaced by other “Ugly” shoes, some designed Ghesquière himself, but if anyone is going to bring back these boots, it might very well be Lisa.