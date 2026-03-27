What’s the next best thing to celebrating your birthday among friends and family? At least for Lisa, it’s celebrating it among teddy bears; being surrounded by plush companions might even be better than real people, after all.

The Blackpink star was in a cozy mood to mark her 29th birthday. Instead of posting photos of full-blown fête, she opted for an art-directed photo shoot, nestled among nearly a dozen plush companions. Lisa, naturally, dressed the part, wearing a plunging cardigan and boy shorts from Unnamed NYC. Her top featured textured fringe along the neckline and sleeves, helping her blend seamlessly into the sea of bears.

She completed the look with Yeti-esque Moon boots by Jacquemus and clear-framed glasses. A smattering of bear-shaped accessories, from hair clips to delicate earrings, tied the theme together without.

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Lisa is no stranger to making a spectacle out of her birthday style. In 2024, she rang in her 27th birthday in Bangkok, dressed to the nines. She wore Oscar de la Renta’s fully sequined “Wave Scallop” dress, bias-cut design lined with hundreds of flashy paillettes. She paired the show piece with a metallic Louis Vuitton nano speedy. Last year, Lisa was in the midst of promoting her turn in The White Lotus, which meant that her red carpet appearances doubled as birthday celebrations.

Lisa has done the high-glam birthday before, but this year she proved a cozier approach can get the job done. Turns out, a few good bears and a great outfit are all she really needs.