The crowds, the commotion, and, of course, the collections of London Fashion Week can feel like a seven-day blur. How does one celebrate all the best parts of LFW, especially the smaller—but no less thoughtful—details that might go unnoticed? Below, we’ve rounded up every little thing we saw and loved during the spring 2026 runway shows and presentations.

Naomi Campbell at Richard Quinn

Legends only! London Fashion Week may be one of the smaller fashion capitols on the map this month, but that does not mean it is any less significant, whether in terms of the experimental looks coming from the English city’s creative set, or its iconic celebrities. Naomi Campbell is, without a doubt, the latter (and she’s a supermodel, too—don’t you forget it!). Naturally, she opened for Richard Quinn wearing a black velvet gown with a constructed capelet and a glowing mug that could stop traffic.

Footage by Mike Marsland/Getty Images

Burberry Spring 2026, From Head to Toe

A few days later, Campbell was sitting front row at Burberry’s latest runway show, perched next to none other than Sir Elton John (and Twiggy, her fellow super, who was just a few spots down the way).

Photo by Saira MacLeod/WWD via Getty Images

The “Rocket Man” musician was a fitting guest—this season’s Burberry collection, designed by chief creative officer Daniel Lee, was inspired by England’s vibrant music scene, from its iconic festivals to its myriad subcultures.

Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry

“Music is about self-expression, originality and belonging,” Lee said of his inspiration for the show in a statement. “Every summer, the U.K. comes to life with style and sound. Musicians have always been pioneers—fearless in the way they dress and sound—a legacy you’ll see in the looks, cast, and styling.”

Courtesy of Burberry

The collection contained a kaleidoscope of colors and fabrics, from tops and skirts made entirely of beads to laser-cut leather meant to resemble lace. We were big fans of all the edges (on coats, skirts, etc.) trimmed with fringe. Click here for our favorite looks from the collection.

Jerry Hall Takes the Stage

Sustainable jewelry brand Completedworks had their own icon on the roster—Jerry Hall, the American model and actress. Her performance was part concept, part comedy: from the fictional “brand-new network, Completedworks television” set, she told the audience in a booming voice, “Beware of the color green. Red is lucky for the coming months. Silver’s on the rise.”

Photo by Genevieve Lutkin, courtesy of Completedworks

J.W. Anderson’s New Concept Store

Needless to say, it’s been a big year for one Jonathan Anderson. He was named the next creative director of Christian Dior, succeeding Maria Grazia Chiuri’s nine-year run, and he released his first men’s collection earlier this year to much fanfare (Rihanna’s sons, RZA and Riot, debuted the looks in miniature form at the premiere of their mother’s Smurfs movie). The first Lady Dior campaign under his direction just came out, with Mia Goth, Greta Lee, and Mikey Madison as the faces. Oh, and he’s also got his namesake brand, J.W. Anderson, to oversee. But there’s something to be said for one of Anderson’s less-hyped moves of 2025: the revamp of his J.W.A. concept store in London.

Courtesy of J.W. Anderson

Alongside the fashion, jars of honey, vintage gardening tools, and furniture are on offer, giving the label a distinctly new, concept feel. The whole space was filled with quintessentially English Jonathan-isms, like a stack of teacups on a shelf and double-decker chairs. Homey touches like piles of colorful pillows made the shop that much more fun to peruse.

Simone Rocha’s Sparkling Concoction

Allow us to fangirl for a moment. Irish designer Simone Rocha, each and every season, evolves on her super-solid foundation of house codes. She consistently presents thoughtful and expansive meditations on girlhood and what it means to grow into a woman. All of Rocha’s clothes bear her signature wearable whimsy—plus a point of view. (How refreshing!) Rocha created her spring 2026 line after reading the photography book Girl Pictures by Justine Kurland and the essay My Dress Rehearsal: or How Mrs. Clarke taught Me How to Sew by Maureen Freely. The collection was filled with nods to comfort (see: the models holding pillows as they walked) alongside sharp, angular elements like plastic skirts. Our favorite piece was the sequined final look, a silver gown with slipping bra straps and a significant hoop skirt.

Courtesy of Simone Rocha

The Perfect Fall Jacket at Aaron Esh

Now that a chill has entered the air, we’re pining after a particular piece of clothing that stuck with us long after we spied it on Aaron Esh’s spring 2026 runway: this orange suede jacket. It’s screaming spooky season done chic.

Courtesy of Aaron Esh

Conner Ives Vibes

The collection was stunning, no doubt—but we were enormous fans of designer Conner Ives’s general vibes. During his runway show, which took place on September 22, there was a distinct sense of joy and positive energy in the air. Ives, who graduated from Central Saint Martins in 2020, continued to celebrate the trans community with a show that included Cortisa Star opening the runway and tons of riffs on his “protect the dolls” mantra.

Photo by Iker Aldama, courtesy of Conner Ives

It felt like an old-school, ’90s runway—which culminated in Star, Iris Law, and more models gathering around Ives when he took his bow at the end of the show.

Photo by Iker Aldama, courtesy of Conner Ives

The Marie Antoinette Effect

Hoop skirts, panniers, and feathers festooned on Bridgerton-ready gowns—all things “let them eat cake” were on display at this season’s London Fashion Week. We saw tons of shapes inspired by the styles of Marie Antoinette, the final queen of France, whose modern legacy was enshrined for many Millennials in Sofia Coppola’s 2006 film starring Kirsten Dunst.

Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images

The timing makes sense: the Victoria & Albert Museum just opened its Marie Antoinette Style exhibition, which is the first show in the U.K. devoted to the queen’s wardrobe and legacy. On view at V&A are more than 250 rare objects belonging to Marie Antoinette, including gowns, diamonds, shoes, porcelain, and personal letters.

A Quick Crisp

The entire set at Chopova Lowena was unforgettable, from the thrum of heavy metal and jungle beats reverberating against the walls of a community hall in west London to the plays on American cheerleader culture.

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

But our favorite part of the whole show, put on by designers Emma Chopova and Laura Lowena-Irons September 20, were the cheeky, fuzzy mascots (a hot-pink pig wearing sunglasses and a white t-shirt, a verdant-and-purple butterfly) holding trays of potato chips (or as folks call them in Great Britain, crisps). Guests could scoop the snack right into miniature paper food trays before heading to their seats.