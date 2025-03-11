Louis Vuitton Fall 2025 Reimagines the Traveler’s Wardrobe

Nicolas Ghesquière’s fall 2025 show started with a single concept: a train platform, where all types of people come together in passing, if only for an instant. From there, the designer and his team named their most memorable films with train imagery: Casablanca, the 1940s English romance; Brief Encounter; Snowpiercer; The Hunger Games; Wong Kar-wai’s 2046. The end result was a decision to bring to life characters from all times and moods—through the lens of Ghesquière’s futuristic Vuitton aesthetic. Models dressed as commuters and women leaving for a hiking or ski holiday, decadently decked out to check into the train that is a destination in and of itself (the Orient Express). Other far more niche archetypes walked the halls of L’Étoile du Nord, a shuttered (but soon to reopen) train station near Paris’s Gare du Nord.

The offering was invigorating and intoxicating, full of life and an assortment of idea-packed looks that moved between the highly wearable (see: technical outerwear with subtle Vuitton stamping) and the lushly transportive. There was a voluminous tiered Bordeaux red tulle skirt with an ’80s silhouette and oversize leather belt paired with a pale blue LV checked ukulele case; a black robe accented with ostrich feathers; and layered floral gowns, dressed up with crystal detailing and velvet dévoré. They were all deeply desirable. Mona Tougaard wore a deep forest green dress with black lace detailing that could easily grace a red carpet. Knitwear with exaggerated shoulder-pad shaping walked alongside outsize suede takes on classic hiking jackets. A collaboration with German electronic pioneers Kraftwerk, who helped design a capsule collection of handbags and apparel to the theme of “Trans-Europe Express,” sat within the show. (Who wouldn’t want a Kraftwerk x LV bag?)

Photo by Estrop/Getty Images

Photo by Estrop/Getty Images

Photo by Antoine Flament/Getty Images

It was an almost overwhelmingly exciting collection. The disparate archetypes, jumping through time and place, allowed distanced concepts to merge. Nothing looked like a costume. Rather, styles took on a new life with beautiful (and surprising) cohesion. That the many travelers offer many pieces for diverse types makes the show all the more alluring—this Louis Vuitton will appeal to all sorts.

Photo by Antoine Flament/Getty Images

Photo by Antoine Flament/Getty Images

Photo by Antoine Flament/Getty Images

Photo by Antoine Flament/Getty Images

Photo by Antoine Flament/Getty Images

Photo by Antoine Flament/Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Antoine Flament/Getty Images

Photo by Antoine Flament/Getty Images