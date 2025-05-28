Looking for something that will stand out in a crowd? A special bauble that no one can snatch from under your nose, even at the chicest store on Madison Avenue? If that is the case, you might want to consider a billion-year-old uncut diamond. That was just one of the offerings on display at Louis Vuitton’s latest fine jewelry presentation, held this year in the Spanish island of Mallorca. The collection featured 110 one-of-a-kind pieces highlighting some of the most extraordinary stones sourced from all over the planet. An ode to craft and creativity, the Louis Vuitton jewel makers focused on the dual concepts of mastery and creativity. Extraordinary savoir faire was apparent in the way complex chokers were articulated to mold to the wearer’s body and move with it; the house’s creative spirit, meanwhile, was in full display through unexpected gemological combinations. Consider, for example, a necklace with a fiery triangular opal set among diamonds and paired with a 28-carat emerald drop, which required 1500 hours of work; or another necklace consisting of over 2000 diamonds and 114 pearls, intertwined to form a precious rope and topped with a six-carat pigeon-blood ruby. The setting in which these treasures were displayed was no less spectacular: the Bellver castle, dating back to the 13th century, where the kings of Mallorca once lived. A live orchestra performed as models wearing made-to-measure gowns created by Nicolas Ghesquière to complement the jewelry walked around the fortress’s circular tower. There was no shortage of spectacular moments; below, just a few of our favorites.

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton