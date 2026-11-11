Louisa Jacobson Never Met a Statement Jacket She Can’t Work on the Red Carpet

Louisa Jacobson has a special knack for building an outfit around an unexpected jacket. She’s already conquored cropped boleros, menwear-inspired blazers, and velevet smoking jackets. Last night, stepping out to Tiffany & Co.’s holiday celebration in New York City, she turned her sartorial attention to a stunning statement jacket in an architectural peplum silhouette.

Instead of her recent sexy takes on sharp, boardroom tailoring, the Gilded Age star and daugther of Merly Streep opted for something round, soft, and just a little sheer. The white wool jacket featured cocooning sleeves and an hourglass shape that cinched at the waist before billowing out just so. In lieu of trousers, she paired the top with a gauzy green, subtly sheer skirt. Both pieces were from NYC brand Ashlyn’s spring 2027 collection. Of course, a brilliant Bird on a Rock Tiffany & Co. brooch finished the look with holiday polish, and amped up the jacket’s sculptural glamour.

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In recent weeks, while promoting the fourth season of her HBO Max hit show, she has been on a sartorial tour of occasion-worthy jackets with menswear-inspired tailoring. First, a cropped bolero with a cummerbund. Next, a pinstripe rosette-adorned blazer with no shirt underneath. Her latest look, however, takes a decidedly feminine turn. Still, it doesn’t skimp on statement-making. Looking both cozy and sharp, simple yet design-forward, it presents a rather convincing case for a winning eveningwear uniform.

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The 35-year-old actress may still be best known for her role as protagonist Marian Brook on The Gilded Age, but she has several roles coming up that are almost as exciting and unexpected as her red carpet wares. She’ll star opposite Kristen Stewart in The Challenger, Amazon’s up-coming miniseries about the 1986 NASA space shuttle crash. Stewart will play astronaut Sally Ride, while Jacobson will play her partner. She’ll also star alongside Hari Nef in Situation #64, a high-concept romantic thriller in which they play two ends of a love triangle between performance artists. We await both project, and, of course, the statement jackets she wears to their premiers.