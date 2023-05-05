Lous and the Yakuza’s Whirlwind 72 Hours in Seoul With Louis Vuitton

Lous and the Yakuza walks Louis Vuitton’s show. Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images
The Congolese-Belgian musician Lous and the Yakuza spent her very first time visiting Seoul—and the continent of Asia, for that matter—walking in a Louis Vuitton runway show. Granted, this isn’t how most tourists pass their time in the South Korea capital, but Lous isn’t your average traveler. The 27-year-old artist is a noted fan and face of the French house, which flew her out to their blockbuster pre-fall presentation on April 29, along with Jung Ho-yeon (who also walked), and a slew of K-pop icons including Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon and Yeji from ITZY. “It has been a dream of mine to visit Asia, and to be able to do that for the first time in this setting was more than I could have imagined,” Lous told W via e-mail a few days after the show, which was staged on the Jamsugyo Bridge at the Han River. “Louis Vuitton took us to an incredible Korean BBQ restaurant the first night we arrived—it was the best steak of my life! After the show, we went to a venue on the Floating Islands. The energy was infectious.”
The artist, whose debut album Gore dropped in 2020 followed two years later by Iota, said she’s currently working on new music inspired by “honing my skills drawing and in art.” She’ll be touring festivals in Europe during the summer, and may release some new music in both French and English. But first, the Asia tour continues: “I am heading to Tokyo just after Seoul!” she said gleefully. Below, Lous shares her photo diary from her first time in South Korea—and her experience walking in a major Louis Vuitton production.