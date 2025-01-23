Lucy Liu stomped into the offices of Cage & Fish as the cold and calculating attorney Ling Woo in Ally McBeal’s second season and almost immediately became a cultural season. Roles in Kill Bill and Charlie’s Angels (alongside Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore) soon followed. She was even named dropped in not one but two of the 2000s most iconic pop songs: Destiny’s Child’s “Independent Women, Part I” and Outkast’s “Hey Ya!” Now that’s a flex.

Throughout her nearly three decades on the red carpet, Liu has switched between various aesthetics but has never lost sight of her signature feminine style. The actress has always favored florals, whether that be her ruffled mini dresses throughout the early 2000s or the more experimental iterations she’s been wearing recently. Liu rarely opts for suiting on the red carpet—when she does, it’s usually in all-black—preferring to wear romantic silhouettes done in brightly-colored fabrics. So, it’s not surprising that Liu has cozied up to some of American fashion’s most imaginative designers: Christian Siriano, Tory Burch, and Zac Posen chief among them.

Here, see Lucy Liu’s best red carpet fashion from Charlie’s Angels until now.

2025: Presence Premiere John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images The premiere for a horror film like Presence called for this gothic Zuhair Murad number with sheer detailing along the bodice.

2024: Red One Premiere Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images Liu looked like pure gold in a liquid Marchesa gown at the Red One premiere.

2024: CFDA Fashion Awards Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images The actress generally prefers a romantic ball gown, but she looked right at home in this Bach Mai suit at the 2024 CFDA Awards. She paired her tailoring with a glitzy “going out” top, naturally.

2023: Shazam! Fury of the Gods UK Premiere Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Liu matched this sunshine yellow Del Core design with a coordinating handbag and metallic disco shoes.

2023: Shazam! Fury of the Gods Rome Premiere Franco Origlia/FilmMagic/Getty Images In a floral Carolina Herrera look with a huge tulle skirt, Liu was hard to miss on the red carpet in 2023.

2019: Golden Globe Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Liu’s strapless Galia Lahav dress looked even more ethereal with this sheer cape layered on top.

2019: Tony Awards Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images Liu turned to Christian Siriano for her 2019 Tonys outfit.

2015: White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress leveled up this simple black dress with sequins, a plunging neckline, and a classic red lip.

2014: Emmy Awards Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Liu slipped into a Grecian-esque Zac Posen dress to attend the 2014 Emmys.

2013: Golden Globe Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Bold florals are a go-to for Liu on the red carpet.

2011: Met Gala Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Liu’s Vionnet dress for the 2011 Met Gala featured statement fringe and sheer detailing.

2009: Film Independent Spirit Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Liu belted her pink cocktail dress with a very 2000s acrylic belt.

2007: Met Gala Peter Kramer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Liu again teamed up with Zac Posen for the 2007 Met Gala, pairing a dramatic lavender number with vintage gold jewelry and a matching tiara.

2006: Lucky Number Slevin Premiere J. Kempin/FilmMagic/Getty Images A burgundy gown with ladylike pleats for a 2006 premiere.

2004: Met Gala Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Feminine florals, like this 2004 Met Gala moment, are a perennial favorite of Liu’s.

2004: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Toni Anne Barson Archive/WireImage/Getty Images For a 2004 Oscars party, Liu went with an aquamarine gown decked out with ruffle details.

2003: Charlie’s Angels 2 Premiere Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images In all-white with Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore at the 2003 Charlie’s Angels 2 Premiere.

2003: Charlie’s Angels 2 Premiere Peter Carrette Archive/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Compared to Diaz and Barrymore’s choice of pants, Liu stood out at a 2003 premiere in this ruffled ballerina dress.

2003: Charlie’s Angels 2 Premiere Kurt Vinion/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Liu mastered the naked dress before it was “in.”

2001: SAG Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images A simple black dress and heels at the 2001 SAG Awards.

2001: Golden Globe Awards KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images Liu hit the 2001 Golden Globes red carpet in a shimmery halter dress.

2000: Golden Globe Awards KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images The actress updated this simple column dress with a bold black and white print.

2000: Academy Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Red hot in a sequined outfit and matching lip at the 2000 Oscars.

2000: Charlie’s Angels Premiere Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Liu wore the gown version of Diaz’s LBD for the 2000 Charlie’s Angels premiere.