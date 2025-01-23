FASHION

Lucy Liu’s Best Red Carpet Fashion Is All About Glamour Power

by Matthew Velasco
Lucy Liu (Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Lucy Liu stomped into the offices of Cage & Fish as the cold and calculating attorney Ling Woo in Ally McBeal’s second season and almost immediately became a cultural season. Roles in Kill Bill and Charlie’s Angels (alongside Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore) soon followed. She was even named dropped in not one but two of the 2000s most iconic pop songs: Destiny’s Child’s “Independent Women, Part I” and Outkast’s “Hey Ya!” Now that’s a flex.

Throughout her nearly three decades on the red carpet, Liu has switched between various aesthetics but has never lost sight of her signature feminine style. The actress has always favored florals, whether that be her ruffled mini dresses throughout the early 2000s or the more experimental iterations she’s been wearing recently. Liu rarely opts for suiting on the red carpet—when she does, it’s usually in all-black—preferring to wear romantic silhouettes done in brightly-colored fabrics. So, it’s not surprising that Liu has cozied up to some of American fashion’s most imaginative designers: Christian Siriano, Tory Burch, and Zac Posen chief among them.

Here, see Lucy Liu’s best red carpet fashion from Charlie’s Angels until now.

2025: Presence Premiere

John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images

The premiere for a horror film like Presence called for this gothic Zuhair Murad number with sheer detailing along the bodice.

2024: Red One Premiere

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images

Liu looked like pure gold in a liquid Marchesa gown at the Red One premiere.

2024: CFDA Fashion Awards

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

The actress generally prefers a romantic ball gown, but she looked right at home in this Bach Mai suit at the 2024 CFDA Awards. She paired her tailoring with a glitzy “going out” top, naturally.

2023: Shazam! Fury of the Gods UK Premiere

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Liu matched this sunshine yellow Del Core design with a coordinating handbag and metallic disco shoes.

2023: Shazam! Fury of the Gods Rome Premiere

Franco Origlia/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In a floral Carolina Herrera look with a huge tulle skirt, Liu was hard to miss on the red carpet in 2023.

2019: Golden Globe Awards

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Liu’s strapless Galia Lahav dress looked even more ethereal with this sheer cape layered on top.

2019: Tony Awards

Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images

Liu turned to Christian Siriano for her 2019 Tonys outfit.

2015: White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The actress leveled up this simple black dress with sequins, a plunging neckline, and a classic red lip.

2014: Emmy Awards

Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Liu slipped into a Grecian-esque Zac Posen dress to attend the 2014 Emmys.

2013: Golden Globe Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Bold florals are a go-to for Liu on the red carpet.

2011: Met Gala

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Liu’s Vionnet dress for the 2011 Met Gala featured statement fringe and sheer detailing.

2009: Film Independent Spirit Awards

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Liu belted her pink cocktail dress with a very 2000s acrylic belt.

2007: Met Gala

Peter Kramer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Liu again teamed up with Zac Posen for the 2007 Met Gala, pairing a dramatic lavender number with vintage gold jewelry and a matching tiara.

2006: Lucky Number Slevin Premiere

J. Kempin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

A burgundy gown with ladylike pleats for a 2006 premiere.

2004: Met Gala

Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Feminine florals, like this 2004 Met Gala moment, are a perennial favorite of Liu’s.

2004: Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Toni Anne Barson Archive/WireImage/Getty Images

For a 2004 Oscars party, Liu went with an aquamarine gown decked out with ruffle details.

2003: Charlie’s Angels 2 Premiere

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

In all-white with Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore at the 2003 Charlie’s Angels 2 Premiere.

2003: Charlie’s Angels 2 Premiere

Peter Carrette Archive/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Compared to Diaz and Barrymore’s choice of pants, Liu stood out at a 2003 premiere in this ruffled ballerina dress.

2003: Charlie’s Angels 2 Premiere

Kurt Vinion/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Liu mastered the naked dress before it was “in.”

2001: SAG Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

A simple black dress and heels at the 2001 SAG Awards.

2001: Golden Globe Awards

KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Liu hit the 2001 Golden Globes red carpet in a shimmery halter dress.

2000: Golden Globe Awards

KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images

The actress updated this simple column dress with a bold black and white print.

2000: Academy Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Red hot in a sequined outfit and matching lip at the 2000 Oscars.

2000: Charlie’s Angels Premiere

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Liu wore the gown version of Diaz’s LBD for the 2000 Charlie’s Angels premiere.

1999: Emmy Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Liu brought her mom to the 1999 Emmy Awards.