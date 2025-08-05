Julia Garner Never Backs Down From Drama on the Red Carpet

On the screen, Julia Garner is a chameleon. Whether it’s as the notorious scammer Anna Delvey, the opportunist Ruth Langmore in Ozark, or as Madonna (we hope) in the musician’s long-rumored biopic, she’s always transforming. That versatility has channeled off-screen and on to the red carpet, where the actor has become a staple of awards shows, Met Galas, and worldwide premieres.

With an inclination toward classic silhouettes and a clear knowledge of color, Garner is always one to watch on the step-and-repeat. The actor has a strong loyalty to Gucci (she became an ambassador for the brand during Alessandro Michele’s era), wearing their blinged-out dresses and bold colors and patterns with aplomb. Also on rotation for Garner are top labels like Ferragamo, Miu Miu, and Thom Browne. And with the actor’s signature platinum blonde hair and love of a bold red lip, her red-carpet moments never skimp out in the beauty arena, either.

Here, look through the best of Julia Garner’s red-carpet fashion from 2013 until now.

2025: Weapons Premiere Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images In a polka-dot Gucci dress with coiffed hair, Garner went full retro glamour at the Weapons premiere in 2025.

2025: The Fantastic Four L.A. Premiere Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images The actor embraced her inner superhero in a glistening Gucci dress during TFF premiere in L.A.

2025: The Fantastic Four London Premiere Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images For the film’s London debut, she opted for a one-shoulder archival look from Thom Browne.

2025: Cannes Film Festival JB Lacroix/FilmMagic/Getty Images Garner brought the party to Cannes in a pale pink fringe dress by Gucci.

2025: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Garner looked heavenly at the 2025 Oscars parties thanks to this layered number from Gucci.

2024: Golden Globe Awards Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Disco dresses, like this plunging number at the 2024 Golden Globes, are a favorite of Garner’s.

2023: Academy Museum Gala JC Olivera/FilmMagic/Getty Images Forget butter yellow, Garner chose a vivid lemon hue at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala.

2023: Cannes Film Festival Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actor went all in on bold color at the Asteroid City premiere during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

2023: Met Gala Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Garner channeled the 2023 Met Gala theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” in an ivory dress and a dramatic cape by Gucci.

2023: Critics’ Choice Awards Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images The actor elevated a sheer Ferragamo dress with Bulgari jewelry at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards.

2023: SAG Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images At the 2023 SAG Awards, Garner sparkled in a scalloped rhinestone look by Gucci.

2023: Golden Globe Awards Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images With her Golden Globe in hand, Garner posed backstage at the event in an Alessandro Michele–era Gucci confection.

2022: Emmy Awards Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images Garner took home the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series award for Ozark at the 2022 Emmys while wearing an embroidered Gucci dress.

2021: Met Gala John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images For the 2021 Met Gala, Garner stunned in a silver Stella McCartney mesh gown, covered in 132,240 crystals.

2019: Emmy Awards Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty Images She donned a royal purple Cong Tri spring 2020 gown with a side cutout at the 2019 Emmy Awards.

2019: Met Gala Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images If this Zac Posen dress wasn’t eye-catching enough, the 3D-printed headpiece Garner wore with it really brought the camp to the 2019 Met Gala.

2018: Maniac Premiere Mike Pont/WireImage/Getty Images Garner matched her eye makeup to this custom knitted Sonia Rykiel dress for the Maniac premiere.

2018: Ozark Season Two Premiere Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images Garner chose to wear one of her favorite brands, Miu Miu, to the season-two premiere of Ozark.

2018: CFDA Awards Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Garner had some fun with color in this Sies Marjan fall 2018 dress.

2017: Ozark Screening Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Playing into the twee trend, Garner opted for a Miu Miu fall 2017 schoolgirl dress.

2015: Grandma Premiere Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Garner wore a midnight blue A-line dress with puffed sleeves to the Grandma premiere in L.A.