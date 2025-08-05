FASHION

Julia Garner Never Backs Down From Drama on the Red Carpet

by Matthew Velasco
Julia Garner attends the "Eddington" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais de...
Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images

On the screen, Julia Garner is a chameleon. Whether it’s as the notorious scammer Anna Delvey, the opportunist Ruth Langmore in Ozark, or as Madonna (we hope) in the musician’s long-rumored biopic, she’s always transforming. That versatility has channeled off-screen and on to the red carpet, where the actor has become a staple of awards shows, Met Galas, and worldwide premieres.

With an inclination toward classic silhouettes and a clear knowledge of color, Garner is always one to watch on the step-and-repeat. The actor has a strong loyalty to Gucci (she became an ambassador for the brand during Alessandro Michele’s era), wearing their blinged-out dresses and bold colors and patterns with aplomb. Also on rotation for Garner are top labels like Ferragamo, Miu Miu, and Thom Browne. And with the actor’s signature platinum blonde hair and love of a bold red lip, her red-carpet moments never skimp out in the beauty arena, either.

Here, look through the best of Julia Garner’s red-carpet fashion from 2013 until now.

2025: Weapons Premiere

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

In a polka-dot Gucci dress with coiffed hair, Garner went full retro glamour at the Weapons premiere in 2025.

2025: The Fantastic Four L.A. Premiere

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

The actor embraced her inner superhero in a glistening Gucci dress during TFF premiere in L.A.

2025: The Fantastic Four London Premiere

Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

For the film’s London debut, she opted for a one-shoulder archival look from Thom Browne.

2025: Cannes Film Festival

JB Lacroix/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Garner brought the party to Cannes in a pale pink fringe dress by Gucci.

2025: Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Garner looked heavenly at the 2025 Oscars parties thanks to this layered number from Gucci.

2024: Golden Globe Awards

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Disco dresses, like this plunging number at the 2024 Golden Globes, are a favorite of Garner’s.

2023: Academy Museum Gala

JC Olivera/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Forget butter yellow, Garner chose a vivid lemon hue at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala.

2023: Cannes Film Festival

Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The actor went all in on bold color at the Asteroid City premiere during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

2023: Met Gala

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Garner channeled the 2023 Met Gala theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” in an ivory dress and a dramatic cape by Gucci.

2023: Critics’ Choice Awards

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

The actor elevated a sheer Ferragamo dress with Bulgari jewelry at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards.

2023: SAG Awards

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

At the 2023 SAG Awards, Garner sparkled in a scalloped rhinestone look by Gucci.

2023: Golden Globe Awards

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

With her Golden Globe in hand, Garner posed backstage at the event in an Alessandro Michele–era Gucci confection.

2022: Emmy Awards

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Garner took home the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series award for Ozark at the 2022 Emmys while wearing an embroidered Gucci dress.

2021: Met Gala

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

For the 2021 Met Gala, Garner stunned in a silver Stella McCartney mesh gown, covered in 132,240 crystals.

2019: Emmy Awards

Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty Images

She donned a royal purple Cong Tri spring 2020 gown with a side cutout at the 2019 Emmy Awards.

2019: Met Gala

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

If this Zac Posen dress wasn’t eye-catching enough, the 3D-printed headpiece Garner wore with it really brought the camp to the 2019 Met Gala.

2018: Maniac Premiere

Mike Pont/WireImage/Getty Images

Garner matched her eye makeup to this custom knitted Sonia Rykiel dress for the Maniac premiere.

2018: Ozark Season Two Premiere

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images

Garner chose to wear one of her favorite brands, Miu Miu, to the season-two premiere of Ozark.

2018: CFDA Awards

Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Garner had some fun with color in this Sies Marjan fall 2018 dress.

2017: Ozark Screening

Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Playing into the twee trend, Garner opted for a Miu Miu fall 2017 schoolgirl dress.

2015: Grandma Premiere

Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Garner wore a midnight blue A-line dress with puffed sleeves to the Grandma premiere in L.A.

2013: The Bling Ring Premiere

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Garner opted for a simple black minidress for the Bling Ring premiere.