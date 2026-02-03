The 24 Best Lunar New Year Gifts to Celebrate the Year of the Horse

Now that we’ve rang in 2026, the Lunar New Year arrives on February 17th. According to the Chinese zodiac, the occasion marks a transition from 2025’s Year of the Snake to the Year of the Fire Horse. In Chinese culture, this rare occurrence will usher in an intense and dynamic period, characterized by transformation, change, passion—and some chaos. Those looking to shake things up may want to seize the moment, because this will be an auspicious year for progress and breakthroughs.

Horses and equestrian style have long been a part of the fashion world. Brands like Hermès, Gucci, and Chloé frequently incorporate equine imagery into their designs, and the “horse girl” is a timeless fashion muse. At the start of the Year of the Fire Horse, you’ll find plenty to shop, whether you’re looking for gifts or shopping for yourself. A number of labels have created special-edition pieces or sought out collaborations featuring horses and other symbolic imagery to celebrate. Below, shop some of our favorite offerings to celebrate the Lunar New Year.