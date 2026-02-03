FASHION

The 24 Best Lunar New Year Gifts to Celebrate the Year of the Horse

by Christina Holevas
A model in red
Photographed by Tim Walker, styled by Jacob K. W Magazine March 2012
Now that we’ve rang in 2026, the Lunar New Year arrives on February 17th. According to the Chinese zodiac, the occasion marks a transition from 2025’s Year of the Snake to the Year of the Fire Horse. In Chinese culture, this rare occurrence will usher in an intense and dynamic period, characterized by transformation, change, passion—and some chaos. Those looking to shake things up may want to seize the moment, because this will be an auspicious year for progress and breakthroughs.

Horses and equestrian style have long been a part of the fashion world. Brands like Hermès, Gucci, and Chloé frequently incorporate equine imagery into their designs, and the “horse girl” is a timeless fashion muse. At the start of the Year of the Fire Horse, you’ll find plenty to shop, whether you’re looking for gifts or shopping for yourself. A number of labels have created special-edition pieces or sought out collaborations featuring horses and other symbolic imagery to celebrate. Below, shop some of our favorite offerings to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

Horse charm in felt
$590
Loewe
Jacques Wei Oversized T-Shirt
$69.90
H&M
Diorelita Bracelet
$420
Dior
Henry Cardigan
$910
Ashlyn
Square in Silk Twill
$590
Celine
Horsebit Web card case
$550
Gucci
Mini I Love You Brooch
$98
Sandy Liang
Brooke Necklace
$325
Chan Luu
Cavalier en Formes set of 3 mugs
$720
Hermes
Checked wool scarf
$625
Burberry
Sylvie Bag
$298
Freja
Glacier Horse intarsia-knit cashmere sweater
$1,790
The Elder Statesman
Prada Bonnie leather mini handbag
$2,850
Prada
Lunar Horse Hoops
$135
Kara Yoo
Brown Horse Bag Charm
$390
Thom Browne
E.M. Ruby Channel Set Ring
$5,450
Meuchner
Club Year of The Horse printed cotton-jersey T-shirt
$80
On Running
Elsa Peretti® Equestrian Belt in Yellow Gold with Black Leather
$31,000
Tiffany & Co
Lucky Horse Charm Necklace
$128
Mejuri
Chain Horse embellished shearling shoulder bag
$6,000
Chloé
Horse Charm Bag Chain
$200
Tory Burch
John Derian Horse ceramic platter
$230
Astier de Villatte
"Lunar New Year" Embroidered T-Shirt in Cotton
$210
Kenzo
Lucky Horseshoe 10kt gold bracelet
$210
Stone & Strand